ANGOLA — It is not the scenario Brandon Appleton envisioned when he took over the Angola boys basketball program. But he likes the direction it is headed.
Wholesale changes are coming for the Hornets in Appleton’s second season at the helm to better fit the personnel he has. And trademark characteristics to Appleton-coached teams are proof of the buy-in.
“We won’t press like we want,” he said. “What’s important for us is that we have a good half-court offense and that we play great defensively.
“What we have done is with energy and effort. There’s so much room for this team to grow. There will be some ups and downs, but we play the right way and by the end of the season there will be some good success for these boys.”
Angola (12-13, 7-4 in the Northeast Corner Conference, last season) graduated top scorers Brian Parrish and Joel Knox, who combined for 30 points per game last season. And it is not a big team along with being rather young.
The Hornets’ tallest guys are their only two seniors. Post player Dylan Oberlin and athletic swingman DeVonte Dickerson are both 6-foot-4. Oberlin is the team’s leading returning scorer.
“Dylan will be our workhorse inside a little bit,” Appleton said. “I’m proud of DeVonte for the summer he had.”
Junior Tyler Call can do a variety of things, including setting screens and making the occasional shot.
Appleton likes the potential of his sophomores who will be on the varsity in guards Dane Lantz, Cameron McGee and Jackson Smith. Lantz saw some varsity time last season while McGee was the significant scorer on the junior varsity squad.
“McGee was injured a lot early last season,” Appleton said. “He’s a great communicator and thinker and keeps guys engaged.
“I think confidence is a big thing with Dane, believing he can make shots. There can be nights he can put on a show.”
Junior guards Landon Herbert and Andre Tagliaferri are also expected to contribute. These guys are adding to the progress being made in the program to build up the athleticism.
“It’s about building relationships, getting guys to believe in us and give us a chance,” Appleton said. “Andre is a great athlete who can help us on the basketball court once he gets his legs under him.”
Appleton knows how tough the NECC is going to be and will use more than wins and losses to evaluate how his Hornets handle that and grow. He said if they compete and continue to give great effort, the wins will come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.