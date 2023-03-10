MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Tournament at Chicago
Rutgers vs. Purdue, BTN, noon
Ohio State vs. Michigan State, BTN, 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Northwestern, BTN, 6:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Indiana, BTN, 9 p.m.
Conference USA Tournament at Frisco, Texas
Semifinals, TBD, CBSSN, 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
SEC Tournament at Nashville
TBD vs. Alabama, ESPN, 1 p.m.
TBD vs. Missouri, ESPN, 3 p.m.
TBD vs. Texas A&M, SECN, 7 p.m.
TBD vs. Kentucky, SECN, 9 p.m.
American Athletic Conference Tournament,
at Fort Worth, Texas
TBD vs. Houston, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Temple vs. Cincinnati, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Memphis, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
TBD vs. Tulane, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
MAC Tournament at Cleveland
Semifinals, TBD, CBSSN, 5 and 7 p.m.
Metro Atlantic Tournament at Atlantic City, N.J.
Semifinals, TBD, ESPNEWS, 6 and 8:30 p.m.
Big East Tournament at New York
Semifinals, TBD, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
ACC Tournament at Greensboro, N.C.
Semifinals, TBD, ESPN, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Big 12 Tournament at Kansas City
Semifinals, TBD, ESPN2, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Pac-12 Tournament at Las Vegas
Semifinals, TBD, PAC-12N, 9 and 11:30 p.m.
Mountain West Tournament at Las Vegas
Semifinals, TBD, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m. and midnight
Big West Tournament at Henderson, Nev.
Semifinals, TBD, ESPNU, 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big 12 Tournament at Kansas City
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma St, ESPNU, noon
TBD vs. Texas, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
American East Tournament
Albany at Vermont, championship, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Cleveland at Miami, NBATV 8 p.m.
Toronto at LA Lakers, NBATV, 10:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., FS2, 6:30 p.m.
ARCA General Tire 150 Round 2, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., FS2, 8 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Golf Channel, noon
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Yankees at Detroit, MLBN, 7 p.m.
Houston vs. Mets, MLBN, 10 p.m.
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
China vs. Australia, Tokyo, FS1, 10 p.m.
Panama vs. Italy, Taichung, Taiwan, FS2, 11 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NC State at Miami, ACCN, 7 p.m.
HOCKEY
CHL Chicoutimi at Gatineau, NHLN, 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 3 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 292, Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson, Showtime, 10 p.m.
TENNIS
BNP Paribus Open, Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
