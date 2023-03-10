MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Tournament at Chicago

Rutgers vs. Purdue, BTN, noon

Ohio State vs. Michigan State, BTN, 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Northwestern, BTN, 6:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Indiana, BTN, 9 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament at Frisco, Texas

Semifinals, TBD, CBSSN, 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

SEC Tournament at Nashville

TBD vs. Alabama, ESPN, 1 p.m.

TBD vs. Missouri, ESPN, 3 p.m.

TBD vs. Texas A&M, SECN, 7 p.m.

TBD vs. Kentucky, SECN, 9 p.m.

American Athletic Conference Tournament,

at Fort Worth, Texas

TBD vs. Houston, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Temple vs. Cincinnati, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Memphis, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

TBD vs. Tulane, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

MAC Tournament at Cleveland

Semifinals, TBD, CBSSN, 5 and 7 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Tournament at Atlantic City, N.J.

Semifinals, TBD, ESPNEWS, 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament at New York

Semifinals, TBD, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Tournament at Greensboro, N.C.

Semifinals, TBD, ESPN, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament at Kansas City

Semifinals, TBD, ESPN2, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Tournament at Las Vegas

Semifinals, TBD, PAC-12N, 9 and 11:30 p.m.

Mountain West Tournament at Las Vegas

Semifinals, TBD, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m. and midnight

Big West Tournament at Henderson, Nev.

Semifinals, TBD, ESPNU, 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big 12 Tournament at Kansas City

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma St, ESPNU, noon

TBD vs. Texas, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

American East Tournament

Albany at Vermont, championship, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Cleveland at Miami, NBATV 8 p.m.

Toronto at LA Lakers, NBATV, 10:30 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., FS2, 6:30 p.m.

ARCA General Tire 150 Round 2, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., FS2, 8 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Golf Channel, noon

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Yankees at Detroit, MLBN, 7 p.m.

Houston vs. Mets, MLBN, 10 p.m.

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

China vs. Australia, Tokyo, FS1, 10 p.m.

Panama vs. Italy, Taichung, Taiwan, FS2, 11 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NC State at Miami, ACCN, 7 p.m.

HOCKEY

CHL Chicoutimi at Gatineau, NHLN, 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 3 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 292, Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson, Showtime, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

BNP Paribus Open, Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

