BLOOMINGTON — The 118th Annual IHSAA Boys Track & Field State Finals on Saturday had no shortage by KPC Media North Zone representation, as 16 boys from seven area high schools competed in 11 events.
Two of them, Churubusco junior Riley Buroff and Angola junior Alex Meyer, had top-five finishes to be the top performers, boys or girls, from the weekend.
Buroff improved in both of his individual events from a year ago, first placing in a tie for 12th in the high jump with a season best clearance of 6 feet, 4 inches. Then, in the 400-meter dash, he finished fifth in 48.62 seconds.
“We tried something new to keep up with the other fast people, but my legs gave out in the last 100 meters and I just couldn’t drive my legs anymore,” Buroff said. “For the first 200, I went as fast as I possibly could because the guys that won and got second place could run better 200s than me, so it was better to get out in front of them, but I seized up.”
For comparison, Buroff added four inches to his high jump and shaved over a second off his 400 from his state finals appearance a year ago.
While Buroff said he felt pretty good with how he did at the high jump, he added that he felt he could’ve done 6-6 and potentially make the podium if not for little things he didn’t do.
“I probably could have done better,” Buroff said. “I know I could have done better. I’ll probably have to go harder in the winter in indoor track and not mess around during the actual outdoor season so my legs get stronger.”
Angola’s Meyer, on the other hand, finished fifth in the long jump with a personal record leap of 22-5.75.
“It feels pretty good to be fifth,” Meyer said. “I think I was ranked halfway between everyone and then I PR’d by quite a bit. I think I had a problem with my speed when I started running, so I drove my knee up more and planted harder and it just got me farther.”
Mayer added, “Getting this my junior year has given me the experience I need to do better next year, or win it.”
After winning the long jump in the Fort Wayne North Side Relays on April 16, Meyer was injured and couldn’t practice or compete since then, making his return just before sectionals.
On his first appearance at the State Finals on IU’s campus, Meyer said that he had some extra motivation thanks to the location of the long jump pit.
“I actually liked how the long jump was in front of the crowd,” Meyer said. “It’s more pressure, but a further push to do better, especially if your loved ones are watching you.”
Eastside sophomore Dane Sebert had the next best finish from the area, placing 11th overall in the discus throw with a toss of 158 feet. Churubusco senior Hunter Bianski and Central Noble senior Isaac Clay also competed in the event, with Bianski finishing 13th (156-10) and Clay placing 18th (145-3).
Bianski, alongside Angola senior Brandon Villafuerte, also threw in the shot put. Bianski placed 18th with a throw of 54-4.25, while Villafuerte was 22nd at 51-1.
Bianski said that although he was a little disappointed in his performances, he said the atmosphere of the event made it a fun place to compete at to finish his high school career.
“The shot was stacked this year and it would have been hard to make the finals throwing a high 56,” Bianski said. “But not many people get to come here, and when you do, it’s just awesome.”
DeKalb’s 4x800 relay squad of sophomores Jaren McIntire and Matthias Hefty, junior Nate Fillenwarth and senior Carter VanGessel put together a 13th-place performance with a time of 7:57.57.
Central Noble’s Ethan Brill finished 13th in his event as well, clearing a height of 14 feet in the pole vault.
In the 110 hurdles, Eagles senior Nick Nondorf ran a time of 15.07 seconds to place 16th overall.
Churubusco’s 4-by-400 relay team of Nondorf, Buroff, junior Wyatt Neireiter and senior Dylan Stroder placed fourth in the second heat and 17th overall, finishing in 3:25.78.
Distance runners, East Noble senior Drew Sillaway and Prairie Heights junior Hank Glasgo, represented their respective schools. Sillaway was 26th in the 3,200 in 9:41.21, and Glasgo finished 27th in the 1,600 at 4:39.13.
