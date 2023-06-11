ANGOLA — Alec Bixler has been a big part of the Angola High School baseball program these past few years.
The recent Hornet graduate earned the chance to take his talents to the college level. Bixler recently committed to play baseball and continue his education while staying relatively close to home at Indiana University South Bend.
The former Hornet standout said it was a relief to finally decide where his future was going to take him.
“It feels good to find the right college,” Bixler said.
Bixler had a hit and a run scored for the Hornets in 10 games in 2023. On the mound, Bixler was 2-8 with a 6.12 earned run average and 55 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched.
Bixler said he brings much to the table for his new team and is excited to open this new chapter of his life, both academically and on the baseball field.
“I bring velocity,” Bixler said.
The Titans lose 17 seniors from this year’s team and are bringing in a big freshman class, so Bixler is hoping to make an impact right away.
First order of business for Bixler as high school fades in the rear-view mirror and college beckons on the horizon will be spending some time in the weight room.
“That will help me improve my velocity and get to the next level, whether that’s D1 or pro ball,” Bixler added.
Bixler plans to study health sports science at IUSB. He said he’s grateful for the support of his family as his baseball career has progressed and looks forward to playing college ball close enough to home that they can still come watch him play.
IUSB competes in the NAIA as a member of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Titans were 24-25 in 2023 (15-10 CCAC).
