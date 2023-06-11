Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.