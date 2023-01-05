Blood drive is Friday
KENDALLVILLE — Faith United Methodist Church, at 411 Harding St., will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All blood types are needed. Donors may make an appointment to give blood by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the code “faithkend” for this blood drive.
Museum announced winter Wonderland prize winners
KENDALLVILLE — The Mid-America Windmill Museum has announced the winners of drawings held during the 2022 Windmill Winter Wonderland event in December.
Raffle winners are: R.J. Ruse, $1,000; Mike Harkey, $500; Linda Crossley, $250; and Ryan Cordial, $150.
Gift winners for kids include Kinze Huelsenbeck, Big Bike; Josie Hale, girl’s bike; Logan Osborne, boy’s bike; Elliot Gray, teddy bear; wylene Desper, foam building blocks; and Eli Hissong, a 1o-inc Cruiser.
Independent full Gospel Church also gave away gift cards and Bibles. Gift Card winners are Megan rodenbeck, $100 gas card; Alisha Stone, $150 Walmart gift card; and Joseph Sorrell, $150 Kroger gift card.
Bible winners were Savanna Alleshouse, Mandy Hunt, Athena Lakis, Karrine Gust, Allison Urick and Mary Blaskil.
Parks department offers Carl Mosher class
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Parks and recreation Department will offer a painting class, “Desert Sunset,” instructed by professional artist Carl Mosher on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St. There will be no painting class in February.
All supplies are included in the class fee of $25 per person. Class size is limited.
Sample paintings can be seen in the park office or on the department’s Facebook page. Call the office at 260-347-1064 with questions or for more information.
Reservations now open for Kendallville park pavilions
KENDALLVILLE — Reservations for 2023 are now open at the Kendallville Parks Department for the pavilions, gazebo and other structures at Bixler Lake Park and Sunset Park
Reservations can be made at the park office in the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St., or call 260-347-1064.
Fees for individuals and not-for-profit groups are $35 for residents and $50 for non-residents. Fees for companies and for-profit organizations are $100 for residents and $150 for non-residents.
The pavilion fee does not include the vehicle entry fee to the park of $3 per vehicle during times when park admission is charged from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.