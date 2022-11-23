BUTLER — Last year, it was “One More.”
Simply put, Eastside’s girls basketball team was out to win a sectional championship after losing in the title game the previous season.
Having cut down the nets and had that opportunity to have played that “one more” game, this year’s seniors have a new slogan: “Repeat and Evolve.”
“I usually let my seniors determine what that theme is,” Eastside coach Mike Lortie explained. “This year, they came up with repeat and evolve.
“We want to repeat: that’s always a goal, and then we want to evolve into our different team,” he said. “It’s different girls, so I really liked that. I thought that was very good.
“We want to evolve into our own team this year, and I think we’ve got the tools to do both things.”
The first day of practice, Lortie, coaches and players had a talk. “One of the questions I asked was everybody talks about how you handle adversity. How are we going to handle success?
“What are you going to do about being successful? We were successful last year, winning a sectional and losing to a very good Fairfield team” in the regional, the Blazer coach said.
“How are you going to handle that? Things came out like work harder, work smarter, those kinds of things, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Five seniors graduated from a team that finished 16-10 in all games. Of those losses, two each were to Fairfield and Garrett and one was to Bellmont — all teams who played in the regional round or beyond.
Among Eastside’s graduation losses were leading scorer Skyelar Kessler, who averaged just over nine points per contest and had a team-best 27 three-point field goals.
Also lost to graduation were Mataya Bireley (4.5 points per game), Brittney Geiger (3.6 ppg), McKenna Hoffelder and Cadence Gardner.
Returning for the Blazers are seniors Grace Kreischer (8.5 ppg), Kaylie Hertig (3 ppg) and sophomores Paige Traxler (4.7 ppg) and Sydnee Kessler (4.7 ppg). Traxler was second on the team with 24 threes and Kessler added 15.
“They all work hard, there’s no doubt about it,” Lortie said. “They play for each other. Sometimes, I’d like them to have a couple of them be a little bit more selfish, but I can’t complain when they’re looking to pass one more time to get somebody open.”
The Blazer coach, who has compiled a 45-28 record in three seasons, said the team has a solid inside-outside game.
Kreischer and Hertig will play inside, but Kreischer can step out and hit a three and Hertig is capable of hitting an outside shot.
Traxler and Sydnee Kessler both started as freshmen in the regional game. “I’m looking forward to those two really taking off,” Lortie said. “We’ve got a lot of guards and I think we’re going to shoot better this year.
“That helps out on the inside game. Overall, I think we’ve got more team speed.
“Put all of them things together, hopefully the thing goes through the rim and we’ll be good,” he said with a chuckle.
Several players up from an 18-5 reserve team will work to find playing time in the varsity rotation, making for good, competitive practices.
“We’ve got to work on our execution,” Lortie said. “Right now, we’re not executing really well.
“At times, it looks really good and sometimes, we get a little impatient, and that comes with some of the youth we have,” he continued. “I think that will come with more experience.”
In his fourth season at the helm, Hertig and Kreischer are Lortie’s first class. “I’m really excited for them,” Lortie said. “I’m excited for the young ones, but the seniors are always important to us.
“They’re great leaders, they’re great kids on and off the floor. I’m just looking forward to watching them in their last season and seeing what we can do.”
Lortie believes the Blazers can be in the thick of things in both the Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament.
“Fairfield is really good. Angola is going to be really good,” he said. “Garrett is going to be there. Lakeland’s going to be there, Central Noble and us. I think we’re all going to be right there.”
After playing in a sectional group that largely did not include conference teams, the Indiana High School Athletic Association realigned tournament groupings this year. The Blazers are grouped with fellow NECC rivals Central Noble, Churubusco, Fremont, Prairie Heights and Westview.
