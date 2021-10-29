KENDALLVILLE — Measure twice, cut once.
Most years, students from four northeast Indiana counties have participated in construction trades education offered through the Four County Vocational Cooperative, now known as the Impact Institute.
For 29 years, instructor Chris Weber has provided sage advice and words of wisdom for students, the past 16 with Impact Institute after 13 years at East Noble.
This year, 25 students are involved in the program. Garrett and Lakeland school districts operate their own construction trades programs.
While most projects have involved residential construction between 1,000 to 4,000 square feet, there was one garage project that was as large as some houses. Last year, largely due to COVID, was an exception where students helped with home restoration, Weber said.
This year, students are building a new three-bedroom, single bath, 1,100-square-foot home for Habitat for Humanity at 121 Newnam Ave. in Kendallville.
As of Thursday, the house is under roof, but students are taking advantage of any good weather day they can to finish up outside projects.
“Everything you see here, they have done,” a proud Weber said of his students. “The only two things here my students haven’t done is I had a contractor come in and put the footings in — before school started because that’s highly weather sensitive.
“Had we got one of those rains the first month of school, then we’re in a no-go situation,” he said. “I’ve been there. I’ve just learned there are certain things take care of beforehand.”
Students helped form and pour the slab, and assisted a plumbing contractor. By law, Weber explained, plumbing must be installed by a licensed plumber, but students are allowed to assist.
“We framed the walls, we set the trusses, we set the sheeting, we did the roofing, they finished the concrete,” Weber said, rattling off a list of the students’ accomplishments in the build. The next step is exterior finishes.
When the time comes, students will work with Impact’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning instructors for that step.
If all goes well, Weber is hopeful to have ceilings and HVAC installed by Christmas.
After that, students will learn to hang and finish dry wall, paint and finish floors.
“It’s the first time I’ve done a Habitat home,” Weber said. “It’s exciting. I’m enjoying it, and I hope it can continue.”
The Habitat home will fill a void created by a house that was destroyed by fire several years ago.
Adam Ridenour, a second-year senior at DeKalb, wanted to learn a trade, especially building houses.
“It seemed like fun, being able to build something and be proud of it,” he said.
“Definitely the finished product,” is the most source of satisfaction. “You get to look at it and say, ‘I built this. It was nothing, and now it’s here and it looks nice.’”
After high school, he is hoping to find employment and “follow it wherever it takes me.”
Kyle Williams, a second-year senior at Hamilton, wanted to double his credits while learning skills to make home repairs for himself.
“It’s hands-on,” Williams said when asked what he enjoys most about construction trades. He enjoyed the framing part of this project.
“Mr. Weber treats us like actual people,” he said. “His words are, he’s a journeyman. He’ll give us directions but not fully. It makes us think for ourselves.”
While Robert Anderson, a second-year senior at East Noble, has family in construction, he wanted to learn for himself what the program involved.
“I liked the remodeling we did last year,” Anderson said. “There’s something about remodeling the inside of a house that makes it so much more fun than building a house from my perspective.”
After high school, Anderson is hoping to go to an online school while working in the construction industry.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said of the program. “It makes me feel good that I’m doing something good for the community and make a house for someone.”
That daily interaction is something Weber enjoys.
“I’ve told my students, ‘I spend more time with you guys every day than I do my own kids,'" he said. “When there’s 10, 11, 12 or 13 of them, that’s a lot of time.
“I get to know, ‘I know you like Snickers, you like Milky Way, you don’t like concrete and you don’t like ladders,’” he said. “That helps get them into a place where they’re going to be happy and comfortable so that when they leave here, they can still be happy and comfortable.
“Nobody likes to go to a job they don’t want to go to,” Weber stated. “You make your career where you like to be.”
Weber said he can’t give a number of students who have gone on to careers in one of the construction-related fields.
“They pop up and there they are,” he said, noting students run into him, text him or even show up on television.
“It varies from year to year,” Weber continued. “I got a phone call from a kid I had in class three years ago. ‘Mr. Weber, I just wanted you to know I decided to join the carpenters union’” from a student who originally intended to join the service.
“He was pretty proud of the fact he was going to call me and tell me he’s going to the carpenters union,” he said. “I know as an older person, what your plan is, isn’t always what happens.
“I try really hard to stuff every tool I can stuff into their toolbox for them before they leave, whether it’s people skills, construction skills or management skills.”
Especially with his second-year students, Weber finds those with special skills and puts them in charge of other students to make sure tasks are completed on the job site.
“That teaches them some management and some levels of progression,” he explained. “Those are all important skills that work even outside of the construction world. How many I have out there, they keep popping up when I least expect it.”
In the spring, students will return outside to build a new retaining wall and steps, along with landscaping and a yard.
The goal, Weber said, is to have the house completed by mid-May.
The scope of the project determines what students do.
Larger houses may require the use of contractors to perform some of the work, such as hanging dry wall in couple of rooms while students do the rest. In a previous build, students were way ahead of schedule. That year, Weber took his students to a local cabinetmaker to help build the cabinets for their house.
“I try to squeeze in as many experiences as possible and I try not to leave any experiences out that are necessary,” Weber said. … “It may be that one thing that a student falls in love with.
“The kids who are here, they are here because they want to be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.