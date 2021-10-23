Along with health care workers, one of the most taxed professions during the pandemic has been the delivery driver.
Outside of Amazon, UPS, FedEx and the post office, services such as Uber Eats and Grubhub have become essential to cafes and restaurants that can now only sell takeout.
Stay-at-home orders have dramatically increased our reliance on delivery of essential products, food and gifts for others. The least we can do for these workers is show patience and appreciation.
What they do
Along with home delivery of groceries, pharmaceuticals and more, demand for food delivery is bigger than ever before. Drivers work directly for manufacturers of these products, or for third-party trucking companies providing the services.
This higher demand has added extra stress on already overwhelmed drivers trying to meet the growing expectations of timely, quality delivery.
In order to more fully appreciate delivery drivers, it’s crucial to understand the supply chain process that allows your products to show up on your doorstop — many times in less than 48 hours.
Drivers are responsible for following logistical processes while delivering high-quality products to customers in a safe, courteous and timely manner. They are also key in inspecting delivery vehicles and ensuring the safety and security of the loading and unloading process.
Show appreciation
A great way to show appreciation for your delivery drivers is to not compromise their health. Wear a cloth face covering if you are interacting with them to sign for a package. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges customers to avoid close contact with delivery drivers as much as possible.
Help your drivers practice contactless deliveries to the extent possible. Contactless deliveries allow you to receive a delivery at a doorstep and maintain a distance greater than 6 feet away while verifying receipt of the delivery.
You can also consider leaving positive reviews on social media, leaving a tip or giving your driver a handwritten thank-you note. Understand what they are going through and be a positive light to their daily lives.
Every act of kindness will go a long way to lessening the stress on delivery drivers during an extremely challenging time.
