PREP BOYS TENNIS
East Noble at Bishop Dwenger, 4:30 p.m.
Wawasee at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Snider at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Fremont at Lakeland, 4:45 p.m.
Garrett at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at New Haven, 5 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Carroll at East Noble, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Bishop Dwenger at Angola, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
West Noble at Wawasee, 6:30 p.m.
