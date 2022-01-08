TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL CLUB BOWLING
Singles sectional at Auburn Bowl, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP GYMNASTICS
Lakeland at Northrop, 6:30 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Westview at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Bishop Luers at Central Noble, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Trine at Hope, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Men, Finlandia at Trine, 7 p.m.
