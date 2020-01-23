Albion
Hidden Diamonds Park
200 Weber Road
Features: baseball & softball diamonds, concessions, camping, pavilions, sand volleyball pit, playground, 1 mile walking trail, Frisbee golf course, basketball court with lights, restrooms
Owen Park
510 E. Main St.
Features: pavilion
Valleyview Park
411 W Main St.
Features: baseball diamond, concessions, restrooms, playground, small pavilion
Avilla
Eley Memorial Park
317 W. Albion St.
Features: playground area, tennis courts, baseball/softball fields, horseshoe courts, basketball court and picnic areas
Ley Street Park
Ley Street
Features: nature trails that are open for public enjoyment
Cromwell
Cromwell Community Park
Two blocks west of Jefferson St.
Features: ball diamonds, tennis courts, running track and picnic pavilion
Kendallville
Bixler Lake Park and Campground
1650 Lake Park Drive
Features: fishing pier, supervised swimming beaches, playground areas, ball field, duck pond, nature preserve and nature trails, birdwatching, picnic pavilions, seasonal camping, boat launch, basketball, tennis court
Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex
524 S. Allen Chapel Road, east side of Kendallville
Features: 80-acre complex of baseball, soccer and football fields, playground, basketball court, shuffleboard courts, concessions
Sunset Park
Drake Road, Weston Avenue or Rush Street
Features: basketball courts, softball diamonds, soccer fields, playground, picnic pavilion, shuffleboard
Kimmell
Kimmell Community Park
Just west of U.S. 33 at the south end of the overpass
Features: Baseball diamonds and recreation space
LaOtto
LaOtto Community Park
500 S. Tamarack St.
Features: Baseball diamonds, concessions, playground equipment for younger children, plenty of open space for walking dogs
Ligonier
Kenney Park
West Union St.
Features: 1-mile walking/running track, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, a splash pad, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, playground equipment, pavilions, footgolf
Jennie Thompson Memorial Garden
Entrance to Kenney Park on Union Street
Features: paved walking path, numerous flowerbeds, a fountain, benches
Pettit Memorial Park
Corner of S.R. 5 and Lincolnway West
Features: pavilion, farmers market Saturdays May-October
Prentice Park
Corner of Martin and Sixth streets
Features: playground equipment and a picnic table
Woodlawn Park
900 Lincolnway West
Features: skate park, playground equipment for toddlers and school-age children, pavilion with picnic tables, football/soccer field
Madden Park
North Jay St.
Features: basketball court, playground equipment and a pavilion
Triangle Park
Near Cavin and Union streets
Features: the clock, a fountain and a bench
Gazebo Park
Corner of 4th and Main streets
Features: benches and a gazebo
Rome City
Gaff Park
Lions Drive
Features: pavilion
Kelly Park
Kelly St.
Features: football fields, baseball diamonds, tennis courts, pavilion, playground equipment
Lakeside Park
Park Drive
Features: runs along the water, playground equipment and cement walkway
Sycamore Park
West side of S.R. 9
Features: Located at the edge of the water. People often fish.
Grant Park
351 Grant St.
Features: baseball diamonds, small pavilion, playground equipment
Wawaka
Wawaka Ball Field
W. Brown St.
Features: Baseball diamonds
Wolcottville
Martin Park
West side of town
Features: three baseball fields & a football field
V.R. Taylor Park
South on S.R. 9
Features: playground, pavilion, & a baseball field
Wolcott Park
North on S.R. 9
Features: playground
