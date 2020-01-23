Albion

Hidden Diamonds Park

200 Weber Road

Features: baseball & softball diamonds, concessions, camping, pavilions, sand volleyball pit, playground, 1 mile walking trail, Frisbee golf course, basketball court with lights, restrooms

Owen Park

510 E. Main St.

Features: pavilion

Valleyview Park

411 W Main St.

Features: baseball diamond, concessions, restrooms, playground, small pavilion

Avilla

Eley Memorial Park

317 W. Albion St.

Features: playground area, tennis courts, baseball/softball fields, horseshoe courts, basketball court and picnic areas

Ley Street Park

Ley Street

Features: nature trails that are open for public enjoyment

Cromwell

Cromwell Community Park

Two blocks west of Jefferson St.

Features: ball diamonds, tennis courts, running track and picnic pavilion

Kendallville

Bixler Lake Park and Campground

1650 Lake Park Drive

Features: fishing pier, supervised swimming beaches, playground areas, ball field, duck pond, nature preserve and nature trails, birdwatching, picnic pavilions, seasonal camping, boat launch, basketball, tennis court

Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex

524 S. Allen Chapel Road, east side of Kendallville

Features: 80-acre complex of baseball, soccer and football fields, playground, basketball court, shuffleboard courts, concessions

Sunset Park

Drake Road, Weston Avenue or Rush Street

Features: basketball courts, softball diamonds, soccer fields, playground, picnic pavilion, shuffleboard

Kimmell

Kimmell Community Park

Just west of U.S. 33 at the south end of the overpass

Features: Baseball diamonds and recreation space

LaOtto

LaOtto Community Park

500 S. Tamarack St.

Features: Baseball diamonds, concessions, playground equipment for younger children, plenty of open space for walking dogs

Ligonier

Kenney Park

West Union St.

Features: 1-mile walking/running track, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, a splash pad, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, playground equipment, pavilions, footgolf

Jennie Thompson Memorial Garden

Entrance to Kenney Park on Union Street

Features: paved walking path, numerous flowerbeds, a fountain, benches

Pettit Memorial Park

Corner of S.R. 5 and Lincolnway West

Features: pavilion, farmers market Saturdays May-October

Prentice Park

Corner of Martin and Sixth streets

Features: playground equipment and a picnic table

Woodlawn Park

900 Lincolnway West

Features: skate park, playground equipment for toddlers and school-age children, pavilion with picnic tables, football/soccer field

Madden Park

North Jay St.

Features: basketball court, playground equipment and a pavilion

Triangle Park

Near Cavin and Union streets

Features: the clock, a fountain and a bench

Gazebo Park

Corner of 4th and Main streets

Features: benches and a gazebo

Rome City

Gaff Park

Lions Drive

Features: pavilion

Kelly Park

Kelly St.

Features: football fields, baseball diamonds, tennis courts, pavilion, playground equipment

Lakeside Park

Park Drive

Features: runs along the water, playground equipment and cement walkway

Sycamore Park

West side of S.R. 9

Features: Located at the edge of the water. People often fish.

Grant Park

351 Grant St.

Features: baseball diamonds, small pavilion, playground equipment

Wawaka

Wawaka Ball Field

W. Brown St.

Features: Baseball diamonds

Wolcottville

Martin Park

West side of town

Features: three baseball fields & a football field

V.R. Taylor Park

South on S.R. 9

Features: playground, pavilion, & a baseball field

Wolcott Park

North on S.R. 9

Features: playground

