KENDALLVILLE — Once school's out, Kendallville crews will get to work replacing a 6-foot-diameter corrugated metal pipe that runs under Main Street.
That means drivers will have an interesting summer in the city, as Main will need to be closed for nearly a month while the project is done.
With Drake Road just south of the project area under construction, too, motorists will have to get a little creative to get between the north and south sides of the city.
The first shipment of 6-foot corrugated metal pipes arrived in town on Monday and area being staged near The Crew ahead of the planned replacement project.
Kendallville has been keeping an eye on the huge corrugated metal pipes that carry water from Bixler Lake east and then north through the city on its way toward Henderson Lake and eventually onward toward Sylvan Lake in Rome City.
Back in 2009, the State Street pipe failed and in the 13 years since, Kendallville has routinely inspected the pipes for wear and tear to prevent future collapses.
The city has already replaced other 6-foot pipes at Lincoln Street in 2011, Garden and Sherman streets in 2014 and Weston Avenue in 2018.
In early 2022, the pipe under Oak Street partially separated, leading city officials to shut down the road to traffic to prevent vehicles from causing a collapse. The street was closed for several weeks as the city waited on delivery of the massive drain pipe before it could complete the replacement project.
At the end of last year, a routine inspection of the Main Street pipe showed deterioration at the flow line, which could cause a failure if the pipe begins to separate like happened at Oak Street.
The Main Street pipe is located just north of Drake Road/Iddings Street, where the ditch runs between The Crew on the northeast side and the Marathon gas station on its southeast side.
In December, Kendallville purchased the pipe at a cost of $66,900, since the delivery was expected to take at least two months.
The labor for the replacement will be done in-house by city crews, which will save money over farming out the job, but in total, with materials and equipment rentals, the total project is expected to cost just over $142,000.
Kendallville City Engineer Scott Derby said the city is receiving a second shipment on Thursday and that the project is still scheduled for "the first part of June" after East Noble dismisses. An exact date hasn't been set yet.
Once started, however, the project will take three to four weeks to complete and Main Street will have to be shut to traffic during the construction. Because of that, Kendallville has specifically planned ahead of time to do the work in June after East Noble is out for the year to avoid complicating bus routes and other vehicles going to the schools.
"Main will be shut down the entire time. We'll have a detour set up," Derby said.
The official detour will use Ohio Street, S.R. 3 and U.S. 6 to go around the closure.
Local passenger vehicles should be able to use north-south streets like State or Oak streets to go between Iddings and Diamond streets as shorter go-around. Since those streets are narrow residential blocks, however, trucks and other heavy vehicles should go around the long way.
The project is also complicated by the closer on Drake Road, which is in the first part of a two-year rebuild project between Main Street and Weston Avenue. That road is partially open to traffic, but only for one-way traffic eastbound toward Main Street, so it's useless this summer for detour traffic trying to go around the upcoming closure.
