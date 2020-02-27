Strawberry shortcake

Auburn Garden Club member Sandy McAfee hands a whipped-cream-topped strawberry shortcake to a customer at the annual Strawberries in the Park festival in downtown Auburn.

 Dave Kurtz

Auburn

Auburn Main Street

President Eldon Byler

P.O. Box 6076, Auburn, IN 46706

auburnmainstreet.org

email information @auburnmainstreet.org

American Heart Association, Midwest Affiliate

6500 Technology Center Drive, Suite 100, Indianapolis; (317) 873-3640

American Legion Post 97

Commander Mike Hartman

1729 Sprott St.; 925-3297

Sons of the American Legion Post 97

1729 Sprott St.

925-3297

American Legion Post 97 Auxiliary

1729 Sprott St.

925-3297

Auburn Area Kiwanis Club

Brian Dickman, president

Auburn Community Band

Tom Laverghetta, president

516 E. 1st St.

925-1819

acbindiana.com

Auburn Garden Club

Lori Shanyfelt, president

Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club

Steve Walters, president

classiclions.com

Auburn Lions Club

auburnlions.org

Auburn Rotary Club

Diann Hines, president

B.P.O. Elks

1978, 311 E. Ninth St.

925-2110

DeKalb County Historical Society

Lina Zerkle, president

linazerkle@mediacombb.net

DeKalb County Extension Homemakers Club

DeKalb County Extension Office

215 E. 9th St., Suite 300

925-2562

DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association

Jeff LaRowe, president

dekalbhorsemen.com

DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy Society

Roselyn Wells, president

rozwells@mediacombb.net

925-0384

DeKalb County 4-H

Lynne Wahlstrom, Extension educator

County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Suite 300

lwahlstr@purdue.edu

925-2562

Downtown Auburn Business Association

Mike Littlejohn, president

925-3113

daba4auburn.org

Friends of Eckhart Library Inc.

Lynette Ebert, president

more information at epl.lib.in.us

925-2414

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana Michiana

gsnim.org

(800) 283-4812

Loyal Order of Moose

Mack Short, administrator

402 S. Main St.

925-0454

March of Dimes Foundation Northeast Division

303 Stable Drive, Fort Wayne

482-4201

Quiet Knight

Brian Lamm

P.O. Box 701, Auburn

570-2236

Sigma Beta Sorority

Lisa Sparkman, president

925-5623

Tri Kappa Sorority Associate Chapter

Kathy Mettert, president

Veterans Affairs Officer for DeKalb County

Travis Holcomb

925-0131

Youth For Christ of Northern Indiana

6427 Oakbrook Parkway, Fort Wayne

484-4551

Butler

American Legion Post 202

118 N. Broadway, P.O. Box 61

Commander Brian Minnick

868-2260

Sons of the American Legion Post 202

118 N. Broadway, P.O. Box 61

868-2260

American Legion Post 202 Auxiliary

118 N. Broadway, P.O. Box 61

868-2260

Butler Public Library Board

340 S. Broadway

President Angela Eck

868-2351

Butler Rotary Club

President Aaron Willard

Friends of the Butler Public Library

340 S. Broadway

868-2351

Garrett

American Legion Post 178

Larry Funk, commander 515 W. 5th Ave.

357-5133

American Legion Auxiliary

Susan Funk, president

515 W. 5th Ave.

357-5133

Sons of the American Legion

Tom Bishop, commander

515 W. 5th Ave.

357-5133

Bar None Saddle Club

Stuart Harshman, president

6230 C.R. 3

357-5287

Disabled American Veterans, Baron DeKalb Chapter 43

925-0131

Fraternal Order of Eagles

220 S. Randolph St.

357-4295

Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary

220 S. Randolph St.

357-4295

Friends of the Library

Penny Smith, president

357-5485

Garrett Historical Society

John Mohre

300 N. Randolph St., P.O. Box 225

357-5575

Garrett Library Board

Todd Miller, president

107 W. Houston St.

357-5485

Garrett Model Train Club

John Mohre

300 N. Randolph St., P.O. Box 225

357-0162

Garrett Schools Alumni Association

Carolyn Ridenour, president

(937) 212-3795

Knights of Columbus

Grand Knight John Blomeke

300 W. Houston St.

357-3122

Rotary Club

Jerry Parker, president

VFW Post 1892

118 N. Cowen St.

357-5038

VFW Auxiliary Post 1892

118 N. Cowen St.

357-5038

St. Joe-Spencerville

St. Joe-Spencerville Lions Club

Lavon Hart

238-4831

Concord Masonic Lodge, Spencerville

James Dwyer

238-4301

Order of the Eastern Star, Spencerville

Worthy patron, James Dwyer

238-4301

Waterloo

Waterloo Lions Club

president, Chris Albright

Waterloo Events Committee

townmanager@waterlooin.gov

