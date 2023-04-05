TODAY
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Muskingum (Ohio) at Trine (DH), 3 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Garrett at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
East Noble at Angola, 4:45 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Fremont, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fremont at Prairie Heights, 4:45 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Lakewood Park at West Noble, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Northrop, 5 p.m.
Hamilton at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Bronson (Mich.), 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Prairie Heights at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Adams Central at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Fort Wayne Lions at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Baldwin Wallace (Ohio), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP SOFTBALL
Bellmont at Garrett, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Indiana Tech’s Warrior Opener, noon
COLLEGE GOLF
Men, Trine at Illinois Wesleyan Invitational (Ironwood), Normal, Ill., 12:30 p.m.
Women, Trine at Hope Invitational (Clearbrook), Saugatuck, Mich., 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Mount Union (Ohio), 2 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kalamazoo at Trine, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine at Hope, 4 p.m.
