TODAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Muskingum (Ohio) at Trine (DH), 3 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Garrett at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.

East Noble at Angola, 4:45 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Fremont, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fremont at Prairie Heights, 4:45 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Central Noble, 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Lakewood Park at West Noble, 5 p.m.

DeKalb at Northrop, 5 p.m.

Hamilton at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Fremont at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Bronson (Mich.), 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Prairie Heights at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Adams Central at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Fort Wayne Lions at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Baldwin Wallace (Ohio), 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREP SOFTBALL

Bellmont at Garrett, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine at Indiana Tech’s Warrior Opener, noon

COLLEGE GOLF

Men, Trine at Illinois Wesleyan Invitational (Ironwood), Normal, Ill., 12:30 p.m.

Women, Trine at Hope Invitational (Clearbrook), Saugatuck, Mich., 1 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Mount Union (Ohio), 2 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Kalamazoo at Trine, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine at Hope, 4 p.m.

