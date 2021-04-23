WASHINGTON — Thursday, in honor of Earth Day 2021, Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson announced the U.S. Department of Agricultureis investing $487 million in critical infrastructure that will help communities in 45 states build back better and stronger while prioritizing climate-smart solutions and environmental stewardship.
The grants include $7,335,000 to the Town of Shipshewana to improve operations at its wastewater treatment plant. The money will be used to upgrade the facility to meet current national electric codes, stop redundant pumping and streamline process piping/tanking to maximize efficiency of existing tanks. Funds will be used to correct infiltration to the digester tank and protect drying beds from winter elements to help improve sludge management, enabling the plant to process sludge year-round.
USDA is making the investments under the Water and Environmental Program, the Rural Energy for America Program, the Electric Loan Program and the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.
“When we invest in accessible and modern climate-smart infrastructure in rural communities, we invest in rebuilding the middle class by creating good-paying jobs,” Maxson said. “The investments we are announcing today demonstrate how the Biden-Harris Administration has put rural communities at the heart of climate action and climate-smart solutions.”
Rural water and wastewater
USDA is investing $374 million through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 31 states. Through its Water and Environmental Programs, USDA funds vital water infrastructure that directly benefits the health, economic vitality and environment of rural America.
In one example, the city of Dunn, North Carolina, will use a $1.4 million loan and a $1.2 million grant to repair or replace 9,135 feet of sewer collection line, 42 manholes and 134 pipes. These modernizations will stop sewer system overflows, which will lead to cleaner rural water resources in the area and support a healthier environment for nearly 10,000 local residents.
Renewable energy
USDA is investing $78 million in renewable energy infrastructure in 30 states through the Rural Energy for America Program. This program helps agricultural producers and rural small businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. Projects financed under this program can help to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas pollution.
For example, in Iowa, Textile Brewery LLC will use a $20,000 grant to purchase and install a 38-kilowatt solar array. This project will save the company nearly $20,000 in electricity costs and will replace 50% of the electricity it uses each year.
Electric upgrades
USDA is investing $17.4 million in loans in New Mexico and South Dakota through the Electric Loan Program to build and improve rural electric infrastructure and connect residents to affordable and dependable power. The Electric Loan Program brings efficient, modern electric infrastructure to rural communities and finances wind, solar, natural gas and clean energy production. The program also provides loans to electric utilities to support vegetation management, which helps prevent forest fires.
In South Dakota, Charles Mix Electric will use an $8.6 million loan to build 84 miles of electric line and construct a headquarters facility. Charles Mix Electric serves approximately 2,500 rural consumers over 1,310 miles of line.
Biofuel infrastructure
USDA is investing $18.4 million in 20 states through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program to build infrastructure to help expand the availability of higher-blend renewable fuels by approximately 218 million gallons per year. This will give consumers more environmentally friendly fuel choices when they fill up at the pump.
In Georgia, RC Bells Inc. will use a $130,500 grant to replace four dispensers and a storage tank at a fueling station in Acworth. The infrastructure supported by this investment will expand the use of renewable fuels by approximately 420,000 gallons per year.
Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, people can visit rd.usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.