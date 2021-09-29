Changing your brake pads can be a do-it-yourself job if you have some basic car knowledge.
Here’s a short primer, which coupled with a “how-to” video from YouTube, will give you what you need to know about changing your brakes.
How to know when to change
The car will let you know through a shrill, high-pitched squeal every time you tap the brake pedal. Don’t ignore this warning. If you do doing the work to repair only gets more complicated. Metal-on-metal is a bad thing. Other symptoms, according to Bridgestone Tires, could include vibration when holding down the brake pedal or needing to press down the pedal further than normal to get to full stopping power.
What about the rotors?
Should they stay or should they go, that is always part of the question? “Resurfacing” the rotors isn’t generally an option for the do-it-yourselfer. Instead, you can purchase at your local auto parts store, from $32 or so and up, depending on your make and model.
What do you need?
More often than not, when brake issues arise, it’s the front brakes that are most urgently in need of changing because they handle most of the work in stopping your car. Clark.com recommended these things when changing the brake pads on a mid-aughts Honda Accord. They also recommended a YouTube how-to to learn all the steps.
• Floor jack and jack stands
• Tire iron (to remove wheels)
• 3/8-inch socket set
• C-clamp
• Rubber mallet (optional)
• Hammer (optional)
• Phillips and flathead screwdrivers
• Mask (brake dust)
• Brake cleaner
Bloggers at Clark.com recommended setting aside three to four hours, at least. The professionals need far less time, but this much time will allow you to get acclimated to each part of the task.
A great perk to doing it yourself
In addition to the satisfaction of learning and completing a mechanical task, there is one other possible — and totally awesome — benefit to doing it yourself.
Free brake pads for life! It’s possible.
Yes, you read that right. Some auto parts stores include a lifetime warranty on their brake pads. Once they are worn, bring them back to the store for a replacement. More often than not, the brake pads come with a limited lifetime warranty. That is, if a part fails during a warranty period, which is shown on your receipt, the auto parts store will guarantee another.
