ANTWERP — Churubusco’s boys and girls track teams picked up invite championships in Antwerp, Ohio, on Friday night.
Several meet records were broken by the Eagles.
Hanna Boersema won high jump and set the meet record with a jump of 5 feet, 3 inches.
Hunter Bianski set the meet record in shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 4 inches.
Riley Buroff broke the boys high jump record, clearing 6 feet, 3 inches.
Additionally Isabella Zuk won the long jump with a meet record of 16 feet, 3.5 inches.
The Eagles had several other event winners.
Zuk won the 100-meter hurdles as well.
Kilah Smith took the title in shot put and Audrey Zeigler was first in the 300-meter hurdles.
The 400-meter relay team of Brelle Shearer, Boersema, Zeigler and Mariah Hosted placed first.
The 800-meter relay team of Shearer, Alyssa Eby, Zeigler and Hosted also took the win.
For the boys, Eli Lantz won the 800 and 1,600.
Nick Nondorf was winner in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.
Buroff also won the 400-meter dash.
The boys had three relay teams with wins — the 3,200-meter relay team of Lantz, Dylan Strouder, Wyatt Nighwrider and Evan Palmer; the 800-meter relay team of Buroff, Ethan Hille, Devin Clark and T.J. Emenhiser; and the 1,600-meter relay team of Buroff, Emenhiser, Strouder and Nondorf.
The boys are on a roll after winning the 34th annual Central Noble Invitational the week prior.
Lantz won two individual events and two relays to help the Eagles to 169 points.
Lantz won the 1,600 and 800, as was part of the 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter relay teams.
Bianski won both throwing events, and Buroff won the 400, high jump and 1,600-meter relays.
Last month, the girls team won the North Side Legend Relays in Fort Wayne with 102.9 points.
Zuk won the long jump, Zeigler won the 300-meter hurdles, Shearer took the win in pole vault and Kilah Smith won both shot put and discus.
Placing second were Boersema in 110-meter hurdles and shot put and Zuk in the 300 hurdles.
Smith earned an individual award for the meet’s top thrower and Shearer was the meet’s top jumper.
