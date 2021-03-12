Strand Theatre, Kendallville
Tom & Jerry (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed
Brokaw Movie House, Angola
The Father (PG-13) — Today: 4, 7 p.m., Saturday: 1, 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 1, 4 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 1, 6, 9 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — Today: 4, 7 p.m., Saturday: 1, 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 1, 4 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 1, 6, 9 p.m.
NCG Cinema, Auburn
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 3:50, 4:50, 5:45, 6:35, 7:35, 9:20 p.m.
Tom & Jerry (PG) — 3:10, 4:15, 5:40, 6:45, 8:10, 9:15 p.m.
Chaos Walking (PG-13) — 3, 4:20, 7, 9:40 p.m.
Little Things (R) — 8:30 p.m.
Marksman (PG-13) — 4:30, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.