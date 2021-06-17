GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday passed on first reading an ordinance outlining customer obligations to repair or replace faulty water lines.
City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff said the measure is in the best interests of both the water utility and customers, providing a process to identify leaks between the curb and home as the responsibility of the homeowner.
The ordinance allows the city to enter the premises to inspect a leak, if suspected, and if the homeowner does not allow the city on site, water service to the home could be shut off.
Once a leak is determined, a written notice will be given to the property owner giving 45 days to repair it, and the customer should be able to show substantial progress in completion of repair within 21 days after notice is given. The complete cost of repair is the responsibility of the property owner. If repair is not completed within 45 days after notice is served, the city can shut off water service to the customer, under the ordinance.
In the event water service is cut off for failure to abide by the ordinance, the city can impose a $10-per-day fine until the repair has been made to the satisfaction of the water utility and water service will be resumed.
When Councilman Bobby Diederich asked why the ordinance is needed after 140 years, Councilman Tom Kleeman said it would give authority to any customer challenging repair of a water leak.
In case a customer has hired a contractor to do the work and it extends past 45 days, the city has discretion regarding fines and shut-offs.
Also Tuesday, Diederich complained about people dumping all sorts of trash outside the recycling bins on East Quincy Street, including large boxes, sofas, furnishings and other household refuse.
“Something must be done, it’s getting way out of hand,” he said, suggesting signage or a surveillance camera might help the situation. “I would love to have them taken out.”
Councilwoman Amanda Charles said Auburn has the same situation at its recycling site.
“It’s sad, when we are offering the community a benefit,” said Councilman Todd Sattison.
Brinkerhoff said there would be a cost to enact an ordinance, and by attending meetings in other communities, he has learned there is a growing consensus to do away with the recycling bins that “are turning into open-air dumps.”
By closing down the site that is open 24 hours, people could turn to the drive-through recycling center in Garrett, which has seen dwindling activity since the bins were installed.
The city will be inviting bids for its trash-collection contract in the coming weeks, noted Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle. The current contract with Republic Services expires at the end of the year. Curbside recycling service will be considered as one of the bid options.
