LIGONIER — West Noble senior Noah Dubea signed to Indiana Wesleyan University Friday afternoon to continue his football career playing for the Wildcats this fall.
“It feels pretty amazing,” Dubea said once it became official. “Something I’ve wanted to do since I was little was to play college football. Everybody there was welcoming, so that played a really big role, and it was a nice campus with nice facilities.”
Dubea has played football from kindergarten onwards, playing in peewee and travel leagues before starting in the school system at third grade.
While he played both wide receiver and cornerback throughout his high school career with the Chargers, Dubea was recruited specifically for what he did on offense.
Last season, Dubea played all 11 games for the 8-3 Chargers, having 11 catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns, with his longest reception going for 19 yards.
For his high school career at receiver, Dubea finished with 21 catches for 203 yards in 18 games.
Other schools that were interested in Dubea included Saint Francis, Taylor and Valparaiso among others. But it was Indiana Wesleyan that made him feel like he belonged.
“When I went on a visit to all those schools, nobody really welcomed me and not everybody knew my name. When I got to IWU, everybody knew me, so that was a big reason as well,” Dubea said.
The Wildcats were one of the best teams in the nation last year in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, finishing with an overall record of 11-2 and advancing all the way to the NAIA National Championship Series semifinals.
Dubea’s mother, Lisa Martin, said that seeing her son now sign to play at the next level is a very emotional moment for her.
“He’s been working on this since middle school,” she said. “It’s been a long journey, but I’m very happy and very proud.”
“He had to have the grades to get to that point obviously,” she added. “Having the discipline and everything like that. We just encouraged him to do the best he can and I know the support from his family helps.”
Dubea was also on the basketball team while at West Noble, though Martin said his passion for football throughout his life has led him to sticking with football.
Dubea said that he isn’t expecting to receive much playing time coming on to the program, so he will look to be a team player for the time being.
“Whatever my role is when I get there, I’m willing to play,” he said.
For academics, Dubea is planning on studying business management, saying that he has always wanted to study something in the business field.
