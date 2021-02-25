DeKalb Central schools

DeKalb High School seniors painted their personal spaces in the school parking lot. Kelsey Ternet works on her design.

Enrollment: 3,529

Website: dekalbcentral.net

District: Fairfield, Smithfield, Richland, Grant, Union and Jackson townships of DeKalb County and the entire town of Ashley, including Ashley neighborhoods that lie in Steuben County.

Superintendent: Steve Teders

Board Members: Heather Krebs, Tim Haynes, Jeff Johnson, Valerie Armstrong, Greg Lantz

McKenney-Harrison Elementary (K-5)

Phone: 920-1015

Address: 400 S. Indiana Ave., Auburn

Principal: Alisa Smith

James R. Watson Elementary (K-5)

Phone: 920-1014

Address: 901 Eckhart Ave., Auburn

Principal: Pam Shoemaker

Waterloo Elementary (K-5)

Phone: 920-1016

Address: 300 E. Douglas St., Waterloo

Principal: Amanda Rice

Country Meadow Elementary (K-5)

Phone: 920-1017

Address: 2410 C.R. 10, Ashley

Principal: Michelle Molargik

DeKalb Middle School (6-8)

Phone: 920-1013

Address: 3338 C.R. 427, Waterloo

Principal: Matthew Vince

DeKalb High School/DeKalb New Tech (9-12)

Phone: 920-1012

Address: 3424 C.R. 427, Waterloo

Principal: Marcus Wagner

