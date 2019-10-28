Oct. 19
Leo-Cedarville
5 extra patrols
02:21 Suspicious, Trading Post and Amstutz roads
15:39 Nuisance at Main and Wayne streets
16:16 Open door, 14900 block of SR 1
16:40 Personal injury crash, 11700 block of Clay Street
Woodburn
No reports
Oct. 20
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
03:03 Suspicious, Hosler Road at Settlers Trail
17:15 Domestic, 10700 block of Walnut Street
18:04 Unwanted party at Gerig and Halter roads
18:45 Juvenile investigation at Main and Wayne streets
Woodburn
No reports
Oct. 21
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
17:01 Property damage crash, Amstutz Road at Pioneer Trail
Woodburn
No reports
Oct. 22
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
12:31 Property damage crash, Hosler Road at SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
Oct. 23
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
18:01 Meet, 10500 block of Walnut Street
18:39 Meet, 15000 block of SR 1
Woodburn
13:57 Serving protective order, 22000 block of Main Street
Oct. 24
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
07:43 Traffic stop, Hosler Road and Beulah Drive
10:16 Juvenile investigation, 14400 block of SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
Oct. 25
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
09:29 Property damage crash, 14600 block of SR 1
14:49 Traffic stop, Amstutz Road at SR 1
23:25 Injured animal, SR 1 at Lochner Road
Woodburn
12:38 911 hang up, 4300 block of College Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.