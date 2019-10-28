Oct. 19

Leo-Cedarville

5 extra patrols

02:21 Suspicious, Trading Post and Amstutz roads

15:39 Nuisance at Main and Wayne streets

16:16 Open door, 14900 block of SR 1

16:40 Personal injury crash, 11700 block of Clay Street

Woodburn

No reports

Oct. 20

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

03:03 Suspicious, Hosler Road at Settlers Trail

17:15 Domestic, 10700 block of Walnut Street

18:04 Unwanted party at Gerig and Halter roads

18:45 Juvenile investigation at Main and Wayne streets

Woodburn

No reports

Oct. 21

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

17:01 Property damage crash, Amstutz Road at Pioneer Trail

Woodburn

No reports

Oct. 22

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

12:31 Property damage crash, Hosler Road at SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

Oct. 23

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

18:01 Meet, 10500 block of Walnut Street

18:39 Meet, 15000 block of SR 1

Woodburn

13:57 Serving protective order, 22000 block of Main Street

Oct. 24

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

07:43 Traffic stop, Hosler Road and Beulah Drive

10:16 Juvenile investigation, 14400 block of SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

Oct. 25

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

09:29 Property damage crash, 14600 block of SR 1

14:49 Traffic stop, Amstutz Road at SR 1

23:25 Injured animal, SR 1 at Lochner Road

Woodburn

12:38 911 hang up, 4300 block of College Street

