Enrollment: 3,660
Website: dekalbcentral.net
District: Fairfield, Smithfield, Richland, Grant, Union and Jackson townships of DeKalb County and the entire town of Ashley, including Ashley neighborhoods that lie in Steuben County.
Superintendent: Steve Teders
Board Members: Heather Krebs, Tim Haynes, Jay Baumgartner, Valerie Armstrong, Greg Lantz
McKenney-Harrison Elementary (K-5)
Phone: 920-1015
Address: 400 S. Indiana Ave., Auburn
Principal: Alisa Smith
James R. Watson Elementary (K-5)
Phone: 920-1014
Address: 901 Eckhart Ave., Auburn
Principal: Pam Shoemaker
Waterloo Elementary (K-5)
Phone: 920-1016
Address: 300 E. Douglas St., Waterloo
Principal: Amanda Rice
Country Meadow Elementary (K-5)
Phone: 920-1017
Address: 2410 C.R. 10, Ashley
Principal: Michelle Molargik
DeKalb Middle School (6-8)
Phone: 920-1013
Address: 3338 C.R. 427, Waterloo
Principal: Matthew Vince
DeKalb High School/DeKalb New Tech (9-12)
Phone: 920-1012
Address: 3424 C.R. 427, Waterloo
Principal: Marcus Wagner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.