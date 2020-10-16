Strand Theatre, Kendallville
Henchmen (NR) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed.
Corpse Bride (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 2, 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) — Today, Saturday: 7:45 p.m.
Hotel Transylvania (PG) — Today, Saturday: 9 p.m.
NCG Cinema, Auburn
Hotel Transylvania (PG) — 10 a.m.
Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) — 1, 3:05, 5:15, 9:35 p.m.
2 Hearts (PG-13) — 1:30, 4:10, 6:40, 9:25 p.m.
Love and Monsters (PG-13) — 1:40, 4:30, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.
War with Grandpa (PG) — 2, 4:25, 6:55, 9:20 p.m.
Honest Thief (PG-13) — 2:15, 4:45, 7:15, 9:45 p.m.
Tenet (PG-13) — 3, 6:20, 9 p.m.
Hocus Pocus (PG) — 1:25, 4 p.m.
Unhinged (R) — 2:05, 4:35, 7:25, 9:55 p.m.
New Mutants (PG-13) — 6:30, 9:40 p.m.
Tommy Boy (PG-13) — 7 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
Halloween (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 3, 7 p.m., Monday: 7, 9:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
Love and Monsters (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 3, 7 p.m., Monday: 7, 9:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
