It’s a classic scene from the movie “Hoosiers.”
Taking a measuring tape from his pocket, coach Norman Dale asks his players to measure the dimensions of the basketball hoop and free throw line at the otherwise massive Hinkle Fieldhouse prior to the state championship game.
It was a way to help his players relax, knowing that despite the sheer size of the building, the most important measurements were identical to their gym back home.
While all gyms use those same measurements, the facilities themselves can be very unique.
I’ve covered high school sports since 1984 and have been to many gyms throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Every time I go to a new school or gym, or step into one with a new floor design or layout, I make sure to take photos to add to my growing collection.
Growing up and going to school at Eastside, I can remember the long, rectangular lights that were strung up by wires over the floor. One time, an errant desperation heave struck one of the lights, sending broken glass or plastic all over the floor. I remember a maintenance worker reaching into a metal panel to lower the broken light to the floor so the bulb could be replaced and then raising it back in place.
In my youth, until the mid-1980s, the basketball sectional was always at DeKalb. I will always remember the classic Baron head logo, with its large, regal plumage and big crowds in the stands.
In later years, the large “DeKalb” and “Barons” painted on the gym walls was both imposing and a bit intimidating. You can’t forget the detailed train mural in Garrett’s Paul Bateman Gym or the equally fitting Lion Pride mural at Leo. Those have always been my favorite features in the area.
My cousin played on Eastside’s dominant girls basketball teams in the late 1970s that won three straight sectional championships. As a result, we made frequent trips to Fort Wayne’s Northrop High School, where the regional was held in that era. I can remember the long stairways at either end of the seating areas on both sides of Northrop’s gym.
To quote Yogi Berra, I’ve had my “déjà vu all over again” moments over the years. As I’ve been to other gyms, I’ve discovered some were of similar layouts, if not exact, to ones familiar to me.
For example, gyms at DeKalb, Ben Davis, Blackford and North Central share the same design. Garrett’s has a similar layout to Northrop and Wayne with the large stairways next to the seating areas.
Locker rooms at Bishop Luers and the old gyms at Elmhurst and Woodlan were accessed by a tunnel on one side of the stands. Prairie Heights, St. Rose Catholic School and the old Wolf Lake gyms feature a stage at one end.
Of the modern gyms, Westview is my favorite. Count the backboards overhead. When you walk into a gym with 18 backboards, you know they take basketball seriously.
When the gym is packed and the Whistler is getting the fans ready for the opening tip, there are few places like it. Garrett’s big train whistle in a darkened gym is another gripping pre-game moment.
At one time, Indiana boasted nine of the 10 largest gyms in the country. Longtime Garrett Clipper sports reporter Ken Cutler Jr. estimates he has been in more than 100 gyms around the state, including eight of the state’s largest.
His favorite is the Wigwam, former home of the Anderson Indians. It held 8,996 people before it closed in 2011.
He started visiting gyms when Garrett alum Bill Seigel invited him on a trip to Anderson.
“Bill asked me, ‘Have you ever been to the Wigwam?’ I told him, ‘I don’t even know what that is,’” Cutler said. “Bill went to the Anderson-Marion game 30 consecutive years, but he would go other places because of the sizes of the gyms and he knew he could get in. He’s the one that got me going.”
Especially memorable were the pregame ceremonies when city rivals Anderson and Highland, nicknamed the Scots, would play. Depending on which school was the home team, there were distinct pre-game ceremonies, featuring darkened gyms, lots of drums and sound.
“It took two days to get the noise out,” Cutler said. That joy convinced him to invite others to join the fun.
Over the years, Cutler has been to Bedford-North Lawrence, Elkhart, Kokomo, Logansport, Marion, Michigan City, Muncie, New Castle, Richmond, Seymour, Southport, and just about every gym in northeast Indiana, including many no longer in use.
He was in the building when the Steve Alford-led New Castle Trojans and James Blackmon-led Marion Giants played in front of 11,000 people. New Castle’s gym holds 9,314 but portable bleachers made more seats available. He was also there when 41,046 people packed the Hoosier Dome March 24, 1990, the largest crowd ever for a state championship game.
The older gyms have a charm all their own.
My favorite will always be the 1936 Butler High School gym.
On Dec. 23, it was the focal point once again when Eastside and Heritage boys and girls basketball teams played there.
The gym carries many basketball-related memories — from sitting at the end of the bench as the 15th player on a 15-member eighth-grade team to seeing and covering all seven throwback games — but those can’t touch my favorite moment of all.
In 2018, my wife and I were married at center court, with my uncle, a local judge, officiating the service. Every time my wife and I are in the old gym, we make our way to the center circle and kiss.
The Butler gym has a feel all its own. The long wall along the north side and the close end walls make for tight quarters.
Another compact gym is the now-closed Howe Military School. Either would have been perfect venues for Hoosiers.
Like many of the older gyms, the Howe gym featured large brick walls at either end and large concrete areas for seating. Reportedly, there were actual seats or benches, but were removed and not replaced.
Gyms across the border at Edgerton and Edon, Ohio, wrote the book on tight quarters.
The old Edon gym featured a stage along one side. The scorer’s table and some seating were on the stage, with benches at floor level in front of the stage.
On the opposite side, front row seating put you in the action — literally. If you sat on the front row with your feet pointed forward, your toes were inbounds. In later years, fans were prohibited from sitting in the front row.
While Edon’s school colors are blue and silver, the free throw lanes and center circle were painted brown with orange hashes — reportedly because the superintendent was a Cleveland Browns football fan.
At the ends were wall cutouts and padded curtains to cushion players who went full speed to the basket.
You were ON the stage in Edgerton’s 1954 gym.
The old school is now owned by the Village of Edgerton and used for town offices. Mayor Robert Day said the gym is used just about every day.
The wooden seats are still there — think Memorial Coliseum before renovations — on one side of the floor. The team benches and scorer’s table were on the opposite side, with about 4-5 rows of seating.
The end walls are right after the baskets. Unlike Edon, there are no cutouts, only padded cushions, to protect hard-charging players.
What makes the Edgerton gym even more unique are the corners on the seating side. Corners of the floor are literally cut off by supporting brick columns.
Another quirk are the additional lines for throw-in plays, located inside of the out-of-bounds lines.
When older gyms were replaced by more modern structures, many fell into disrepair and were demolished. Spencerville’s gym found use as a community center when the school consolidated with St. Joe. Sadly, the building was destroyed by fire in January 1970.
Thankfully, the old gyms at Butler and Edgerton aren’t going anywhere. Both have been renovated and are being preserved for future memories.
As Day so rightly puts it, “You walk into today’s facilities and they’re nice, but it’s not the same.
Like Butler, Edgerton’s gym “is the centerpiece of nostalgia for the community.”
Like its neighbors to the west, Day said Edgerton is considering hosting a throwback game in its showpiece.
Save a seat for me.
