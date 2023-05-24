ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Joshua J. Knapp, 27, of the 3800 block of East Peachy Road, Fremont, arrested in the 1800 block of North Wayne Street on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Jason K. Little, 44, of the 400 block of East Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Amanda H. Mortise, 38, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony escape.
• Anthony G. Rico, 37, of the 800 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested on a warrant alleging felony escape.
• Zachary L. Smith, 30, of the 1500 block of Flag Day Lane, Elkhart, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Heather M. Wynn, 35, of the 500 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 1800 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
