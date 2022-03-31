The sunny yellow exterior of Dave’s Burgers Inc. in Garrett marks the spot for burgers, fries, ice cream and more.
Many recall with nostalgia this building as the former site of the A& W Root Beer Stand and later the Garrett Dairy Queen at 1206 S. Randolph Street.
Dave’s menu includes 100% beef burgers ground daily, all come with mayo, lettuce and onions,
Specialty burgers include Teriyaki with grilled pineapple, jalapeno burgers, plus a variety of double and even triple burgers. Add an order of onion rings or jalapeno coins and a milk shake to make the meal complete.
Traditional favs such as corn dogs, hot dogs and Coney dogs are also on the menu board.
Lighter choices include grilled or breaded chicken or turkey salad, and BBQ pork, turkey and chicken wraps, tenderloin sandwiches. Or try one of Dave’s fish, shrimp or chicken strip baskets complete with fries and cole slaw.
Kids meals served with choice of fries and small drink.
On the sweeter side, enjoy hand-dipped sundaes, soft serve cones and sundaes. Mix in brownie bits, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups or pieces, M & M’s, Mint Twix, Butterfingers, Snickers, Caramel cups, Oreos and more.
Dave’s Burgers is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. closed Sunday
Order at the window or dine-in at 1206 S. Randolph St., Garrett. Phone 260-357-1400 for carry-out or eat-in.
