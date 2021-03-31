A lot of history surrounds Captain’s Cabin Restaurant in Angola.
The two-story log cabin located on the southern bank of Crooked Lake was built in the late 1800s. The site was originally a trading post, boarding house, ice house and fish house that served as a convenient stop for early settlers and travelers.
Since 1957, the wood-paneled walls, candlelit tables and stone fireplace serve as a backdrop for diners to enjoy upscale steaks and seafood platters with sunset views of the lake or less formal fare on the lower level.
Specialties include classic martinis, tender shrimp in a kicky cocktail sauce, single or twin rock lobster tails and New York Strip steak with house-made steak sauce. Sides of mashed potatoes made zippy with horseradish and signature blue cheese coleslaw pair beautifully with the artfully prepared entrees.
Open at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 3070 W Shady Side Road, Angola.
Phone 260-665-5663. Full menu available for carryout.
