PREP FOOTBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
Fremont at Churubusco on tape delay, Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube, 9 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
SPORTS TALK
Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK 95.5 and 94.3, 1075thefan.com
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City, NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley, NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Qualifying, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif., NBCSN, 3 p.m.
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: From Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif., NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
FISHING
Bassmaster Opens: The Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Lake Norman, Charlotte, N.C., FS1, 8 a.m.
GOLF
The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis., Golf Channel, 8 a.m.; NBC, 9 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Texas Tech at Texas, ABC, noon
Villanova at Penn State, BTN, noon
Boise St. at Utah State, CBS, noon
Miami (Ohio) at Army, CBSSN, noon
LSU at Mississippi State, ESPN, noon
Missouri at Boston College, ESPN2, noon
Bowling Green at Minnesota, ESPNU, noon
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Soldier Field, Chicago, Fox, noon
Southern Methodist at TCU, FS1, noon
Rutgers at Michigan, ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Arlington, Texas, CBS, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Connecticut, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at North Carolina State, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Florida State, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Texas-San Antonio at Memphis, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa State at Baylor, Fox, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado State at Iowa, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Trine at Centre (Ky.), centrecolonels.com, 6:50 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Navy at Houston, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan State, FS1, WJR-AM 760, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Western Kentucky, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 7 p.m.; CBSSN, 8 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
Akron at Ohio St., BTN, 7:30 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Air Force, FS2, 8 p.m.
South Florida at Brigham Young, ESPN2, 10:15 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona St., ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.
Oregon State at Southern California, FS1, 10:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 12:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR-AM 670, 2 p.m.
NY Yankees at Boston, MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, Fox Sports 92.7 FM, 5:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, Fox, WBNO-FM 100.9, 7 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, WLW-AM 700, 7 p.m.
Seattle at LA Angels, MLB Network, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Preseason, Montreal at Toronto, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 266 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPNEWS, 8 p.m.
MARATHON
The Berlin Marathon: From Berlin, NBCSN, 3 a.m. (Sunday)
