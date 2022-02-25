TODAY
PREP GYMNASTICS
Angola, DeKalb, East Noble, Eastside, Lakeland and West Noble at Wawasee Sectional, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Trine men in NCAA Division III Midwest Regional at Adrian, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
MIAA Indoor Championships at Trine, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Asbury, Ky. (DH), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Trine women at Mt. St. Joseph, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHA Women’s Playoffs quarterfinal, Game 2, Trine at St. Norbert, 4 p.m.
NCHA Men’s Playoffs semifinal, Trine at Adrian, 7:05 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MIAA Tournament
Women’s final, Hope at Trine, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Trine men at Wittenberg (Ohio) Triangular: vs. Marian (Wis.), 1 p.m.; vs. Wittenberg, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Asbury, Ky. (DH), 2 p.m.
