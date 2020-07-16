Heights graduation Friday
Due to a reporter’s error, the date for the Prairie Heights graduation was incorrect. The ceremony is next Friday at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Hubert Cline football field.
Caption incorrect
Due to a miscommunication, a photo caption in Sunday’s edition contained incorrect information about family of the girl featured in the photograph, Presleigh Hogan, Angola, who was playing at the new splash pad in Fremont. Presleigh is the daughter of Adam Hogan. Her mother is Annabelle Elder, Fort Wayne.
The Herald Republican regrets the errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.