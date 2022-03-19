TODAY
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine at Transylvania University: vs. Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.; at Transylvania, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Men, Wabash at Trine, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Trine at DePauw, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Wabash, 2 p.m.
TUESDAY
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Churubusco at Woodlan, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.