TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kalamazoo at Trine (DH), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine at Albion (DH), 2 p.m.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
Concordia University-Wisconsin at Trine, 4 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Lakewood Park vs. Blackhawk Christian at Kreager Park, 4:30 p.m.
Whitko at West Noble, 4:45 p.m.
DeKalb at Carroll, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Concordia Lutheran, 5 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
DeKalb at Angola, 5 p.m.
Carroll at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
FW North Side at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Southern Wells at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at NorthWood, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
East Noble at Northrop, 5:30 p.m.
Carroll at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Woodlan, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
Leo at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
NorthWood at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Men and Women, Trine/Albion Cup at Binder Park, Battle Creek, Mich., 10 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine in The Monday Meet at Indiana Tech, noon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Kalamazoo, 4 p.m.
