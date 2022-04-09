TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Kalamazoo at Trine (DH), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Trine at Albion (DH), 2 p.m.

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

Concordia University-Wisconsin at Trine, 4 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Lakewood Park vs. Blackhawk Christian at Kreager Park, 4:30 p.m.

Whitko at West Noble, 4:45 p.m.

DeKalb at Carroll, 5 p.m.

East Noble at Concordia Lutheran, 5 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

DeKalb at Angola, 5 p.m.

Carroll at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

Central Noble at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

FW North Side at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Wells at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

West Noble at NorthWood, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

East Noble at Northrop, 5:30 p.m.

Carroll at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

Garrett at Woodlan, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

Leo at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

NorthWood at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Men and Women, Trine/Albion Cup at Binder Park, Battle Creek, Mich., 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine in The Monday Meet at Indiana Tech, noon

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Kalamazoo, 4 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.