Eastside’s varsity boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls bowling teams are ready to begin their respective seasons. Senior members of Eastside’s boys and girls basketball teams and bowling teams are featured.
In this preview, you will find preview stories, photos and information about the various activities. Also included are the 2019-2020 schedules for junior high, reserve and varsity Blazer teams. Because of the extended football season, Eastside’s wrestling team will be featured in an upcoming edition.
