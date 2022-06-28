INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Friday, hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts online by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
This year, instead of one application period for all draws, they are split into a few different date windows. The reason for the change is to help hunters more easily plan for their hunts and thereby increase the number of hunters able to participate.
The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they are applying.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period has closed. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.
Applications for the following hunting opportunities open Friday. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 1:
• Dove Hunts: Applicants may select the desired date and property. Due to inclement spring weather, other crops may have been planted in place of or along with sunflowers. Participating properties include the following Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs): Atterbury, Goose Pond, Jasper-Pulaski, Kankakee, Kingsbury, Pigeon River, Willow Slough and Winamac.
• Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge Youth Deer Hunt: Muscatatuck NWR will host one reserved firearm deer hunt for youth, Sept. 24-25.
• Indiana Private Lands Access Hunts: IPLA will offer reserved hunts for squirrel and youth deer on private lands. Hunt dates and locations can be seen when applying.
Applications for the following hunting opportunities open Aug. 22. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 23:
• FWA Waterfowl Hunts: Participating FWAs include Goose Pond, Hovey Lake, Kingsbury, Kankakee, and LaSalle. Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area, managed by J.E. Roush Lake FWA, will also participate.
• FWA Deer Hunts: Deer Creek and Fairbanks Landing will host firearm season hunts.
• State Park Deer Hunts: State parks participating include Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Shakamak, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River and Whitewater Memorial. Trine State Recreation Area and Cave River Valley Natural Area will also participate.
• Wildlife Refuge Deer Hunts: Properties participating include Big Oaks and Muscatatuck, each of which will draw archery, firearms, and muzzleloader deer hunts.
• November Gamebird Area Hunts: Reserved hunts will be held on Game Bird Areas in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates. These are not put/take pheasant hunts.
• Indiana Private Lands Access Hunts: IPLA will offer reserved hunts for game birds and deer on private lands.
Applications for the following hunting opportunities open Oct. 3. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 31.
• December Gamebird Area Hunts: Reserved hunts will be held on Game Bird Areas in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates. These are not put/take pheasant hunts.
• Indiana Private Lands Access Hunts: IPLA will offer reserved hunts for rabbit on private lands.
Additional hunting opportunities:
Camp Atterbury (National Guard property) has decided not to allocate deer hunting opportunities through the Indiana DNR reservation system. For details on how to apply for hunting opportunities at Camp Atterbury, see atterbury.isportsman.net. Email questions to ng.in.inarng.mbx.hunting-program@army.mil or call 812-5261499, ext. 61375.
Please note that for all opportunities listed, only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once an application is submitted.
The application process is now consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, CheckIN Game and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but you must have a Customer ID number.
Hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as those with a fee. To register for hunts with no fee required, applicants will be asked to “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must place an order to submit their application.
To view draw results, applicants can log into their online services account or click “View hunt draw results” at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. From there, applicants should select “Click here” under Reserved Hunts to see the status of registered hunts. The link will only show upcoming hunts that an individual has registered for. Logging into an account online is required to see the full history of past hunt registrations.
More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.