NAPPANEE — An ordinance that would have allowed city employees to enforce a county COVID-19 control ordinance imposing fines on businesses was withdrawn before a vote Monday.
More than two dozen people turned out either in person or virtually at Monday’s Nappanee City Council meeting as word spread over the weekend that a fine-based ordinance would be voted on, but Mayor Phil Jenkins pulled the ordinance from the agenda earlier that day.
Jenkins joined the mayors of Goshen and Elkhart to support the Elkhart County health department’s additional COVID mitigation directives that call for imposing fines on businesses for non-compliance, but comments on the city’s Facebook page were overwhelmingly critical.
The city councils of Goshen and Elkhart passed their versions of the ordinance Monday night.
Jenkins sent out a press release earlier Monday stating he was removing the ordinance from the agenda to allow more time to review it with business owners, “and properly balance our responsibility to public health and our role in government.”
Matt Myers, who along with his wife has owned Vintage Haus the last two years, said he’s spoken to leaders of the Amish community and his customers and they’ve told him if masks are required, they won’t come.
In a special meeting Monday evening, Goshen City Council members narrowly passed an ordinance authorizing the city to enforce COVID-19 mitigation protocols recently issued by the Elkhart County Health Department and Elkhart County Board of Commissioners.
The ordinance, which was passed in a vote of 4-3 in favor following more than two hours of discussion, followed a Dec. 4 press release issued by the mayors of Goshen, Elkhart and Nappanee indicating their intentions to bring such an ordinance to their councils with the goal of supporting the countywide effort to combat COVID-19.
But of the three cities, Goshen’s would be the only ordinance approved on Monday.
The Elkhart City Council moved its version of the ordinance from first to second reading Monday, with further consideration of the ordinance and public discussion to be held Dec. 21, while a version set to be voted on by the Nappanee City Council Monday was pulled at the last minute to allow more time for discussion.
“I want everyone to know that I do not take this request tonight lightly,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said in introducing the city’s ordinance Monday. “Officials in Elkhart County have been pleading with those in our communities to work with us to slow the spread of COVID-19 for nearly nine months. Now I stand in front of you asking for help to reduce this spread, to protect our most vulnerable in our population, to further protect our front-line workers, and to help ensure our economy is not shut down again by higher government officials.”
The ordinance authorizes Stutsman to designate an enforcement team to help implement the terms of the county’s ordinance within Goshen’s boundaries, as county officials have indicated that they do not have the manpower to send county workers into the cities to enforce the new directives.
The county’s ordinance, passed by the board of commissioners Tuesday, outlines a countywide incremental fine structure for businesses found to be violating orders, including a requirement for face mask usage, issued by the Elkhart County Health Department earlier this year.
“This ordinance deals with businesses, not individuals. This deals with public events, not family get-togethers,” Stutsman said of the ordinance’s scope.
Set to take effect Dec. 17, the ordinance calls for first-time violators to work with health department staff on complying with the rules. But a second violation could lead to fines of up to $2,500. Three or more violations could result in fines of up to $5,000.
“We will not be using the police department for this enforcement,” Stutsman added of the ordinance. “We’re looking at some of our inspectors who have naturally slowing schedules, some due to COVID-19, but also some due to just the time of the year.”
Stutsman explained that the intent behind the city’s ordinance is to better educate violators on slowing the spread of the coronavirus, and not to generate revenue for the city’s coffers.
Dr. Daniel Nafziger, an infectious disease specialist and chief medical officer for Goshen Hospital, issued an emotion-filled appeal to the community for support in helping to slow the spread of the virus.
“Today at the hospital I believe we had four patients die in our intensive care unit, and perhaps there will be a fifth before the evening is over. And I do not know, in the last 20 years, of that type of thing happening. It is too much,” Nafziger said, his voice cracking with emotion. “I’m not here to lobby for or against a specific set of rules, but we are just beginning to see the effects of the Thanksgiving holiday in terms of its impact on our colleagues, and I expect things are going to get considerably worse. This is a time to act, and to slow the spread of this virus in our community.”
Melanie Sizemore, public information officer for the Elkhart County Health Department, was quick to agree.
“We know masks work, and we know that it helps slow the spread of the virus. So, we find it vitally important that people wear them. And now that we are seeing significant community spread, what we know is that contact tracing is not working as efficiently as it once did. There are so many people testing positive that the state can’t keep up,” Sizemore said of the situation. “At one point, we had 1,000 cases (in the county). We have five people to do this job. ... We are absolutely overwhelmed. We need everybody to wear a mask. And in order to help that happen, enforcement of businesses is what we felt was the right way to go. We know the masks work. That’s really what it comes down to.”
Of the 19 members of the public who chose to speak during Monday’s meeting, which was held virtually utilizing the video conferencing platform Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions, 14 spoke in favor of the ordinance, while two voiced opposition. The remaining three speakers posed questions related to the ordinance, but did not specifically speak either for or against the ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.