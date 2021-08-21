INDIANAPOLIS — Area farmers were recently honored during this year’s Indiana State Fair as Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Bruce Kettler, Indiana Department of Agriculture director presented 73 family farms with a Hoosier Homestead Award.
The yearly award recognizes longstanding family farmsteads in Indiana. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products a year.
Those honored from DeKalb County include George E. Baker who was presented with a centennial award. Baker’s farm has been in his family since 1918. The Rosenbury farm, which began operation in 1906 was presented with a centennial award and the Tustison/Hook farm, which dates back to 1845 received a sesquicentennial award.
The Tustison/Hook farm was one of the oldest farms recognized on this year’s list. There were two others one in Miami County dating back to 1841 and one in Vigo County dating back to 1844.
Raymond and Karen Parker owners of a farm in Noble County was the only other farm recognized in the four county area. The Parkers were presented with a centennial award for their farm which began in 1917.
“My hat’s off to the Parker farm,” said State Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City. “By continuing traditions that have been handed down from generations before them, they embody the grit and determination associated with being a Hoosier farmer. Making a positive difference in our community and state is what Indiana agriculture is all about.”
Senator Sue Glick, R-LaGrange said the Parker family has weathered many historic peaks and valleys over the past 100 years.
“Steadfast Hoosiers like the Parker family make our state proud, and I am happy to join the lieutenant governor and others in recognizing them for their efforts.”
The awards are given to those farmers who continue to meet the ever changing agricultural environment.
“Agriculture has always been a continues to be a vital and thriving industry in our state,” Crouch said. “I always look forward to honoring these Hossier Homestead Award recipients on their family’s commitment to their farm, community and heritage.”
Families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award, based on the age of the farm. They can receive the centennial award for 100 years, sesquicentennial award for 150 years or bicentennial award for 200 years of ownership.
Since the program’s inception in 1976, nearly 6,000 families have received the award. Often, a Hoosier Homestead farm is easily recognized because most recipients display their awarded sign on their property.
“Each of these Hoosier Homestead farms have such a unique and important story behind them,” Kettler said. “Managing and operating a farm is no simple task, and I commend each of the families that receive this award for their dedication and devotion to agriculture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.