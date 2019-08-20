VARSITY and RESERVE VOLLEYBALL

Aug. 27 WOODLAN 6 p.m.

Aug. 29 * CENTRAL NOBLE 6 p.m.

Aug. 31 Westview Invitational 9 a.m.

Sept. 4 @ Heritage 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 * @ Churubusco 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 Garrett Invitational 9 a.m.

Sept. 9 @ Hicksville, Ohio 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ DeKalb 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 * HAMILTON 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 JV INVITATIONAL 8 a.m.

Sept. 17 * @ Garrett 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 * PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 6 p.m.

Sept. 24 * @ Lakeland 6 p.m.

Sept. 26 * WESTVIEW 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 Fremont JV Invitational 9 a.m.

Oct. 1 * @ West Noble 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 * @ Angola 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 @ Lakewood Park 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 * @ Fremont 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 NECC tournament at Lakeland 9 a.m.

Oct. 15-19 Sectional at Prairie Heights TBA

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Aug. 29 DEKALB 5 p.m.

Sept. 3 @ Hicksville, Ohio 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 @ Central Noble 5 p.m.

Sept. 10 @ Prairie Heights 5 p.m.

Sept. 17 @ Lakewood Park 5 p.m.

Sept. 19 CHURUBUSCO 5 p.m.

Sept. 21 Lakeland Invitational 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 23 HAMILTON 5 p.m.

Sept. 24 @ Edgerton, Ohio 5 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Garrett 5 p.m.

Sept. 28 Westview Invitational 9 a.m.

Oct. 3 @ Angola 5 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ East Noble M.S. 5 p.m.

Oct. 10 FREMONT 5 p.m.

Oct. 14 WOODLAN 5 p.m.

Oct. 16-19 NECC tournament TBA

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Aug. 23 @ Heritage 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 ADAMS CENTRAL 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 WEST NOBLE 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 * @ Churubusco 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 GARRETT 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 * @ Prairie Heights 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 * @ Fremont 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 * CENTRAL NOBLE 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 ANGOLA 7 p.m.

Oct. 25-Nov.8 Sectional 7 p.m.

RESERVE FOOTBALL

Aug. 26 HERITAGE 6 p.m.

Aug. 31 @ Adams Central 10 a.m.

Sept. 9 @ West Noble 6 p.m.

Sept. 16 CHURUBUSCO 6 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Garrett 6 p.m.

Sept. 30 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 FREMONT 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 @ Central Noble 6 p.m.

Oct. 21 @ Angola 6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Aug. 27 Scrimmage with Hicksville, Ohio and Fremont 5 p.m.

Sept. 3 @ Lakeland 5 p.m.

Sept. 10 @ West Noble 5 p.m.

Sept. 17 @ Churubusco 5 p.m.

Sept. 24 GARRETT 5 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ Prairie Heights 5 p.m.

Oct. 8 @ Fremont 5 p.m.

Oct. 15 CENTRAL NOBLE 5 p.m.

Oct. 22 ANGOLA 5 p.m.

VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY

Aug. 20 DeKalb Invitational 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 CENTRAL NOBLE 5 p.m.

Aug. 31 Baron Classic at DeKalb 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 7 Manchester Invitational 9 a.m.

Sept. 11 NECC Super Dual at Westview 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 Northrop Invitational 9 a.m.

Sept. 17 SMITH ACADEMY 5 p.m.

Sept. 21 West Noble Invitational 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 28 New Haven Invitational 9 a.m.

Oct.5 NECC meet at West Noble 10 a.m.

Oct. 12 Sectional at West Noble 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 19 Regional at West Noble 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 26 Semi-state at New Haven 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 2 State finals at Terre Haute North 1 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY

Aug. 31 \ Prairie Heights Invitational 9 a.m.

Sept. 3 @ Hamilton with West Noble 5 p.m.

Sept. 10 GARRETT and WESTVIEW 5 p.m.

Sept. 17 @ Central Noble with Angola and Churubusco 5 p.m.

Sept. 21 West Noble Invitational 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 24 @ Fremont with Lakeland 5 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Fairfield with Prairie Heights 5 p.m.

Oct. 2 NECC meet at Prairie Heights 5:30 p.m.

VARSITY SOCCER

Aug. 20 NEW HAVEN 5 p.m.

Aug. 22 * WEST NOBLE 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 * @ Hamilton 5 p.m.

Sept. 3 * PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 CHURUBUSCO 5 p.m.

Sept. 10 * LAKELAND 5 p.m.

Sept. 12 WOODLAN 5 p.m.

Sept. 14 * WESTVIEW 10 a.m.

Sept. 16 * @ Angola 5 p.m.

Sept. 17 LAKELAND – NECC tournament 5 p.m.

Sept. 19-21 NECC tournament TBA

Sept. 24 * GARRETT 5 p.m.

Sept. 26 * @ Central Noble 5 p.m.

Oct. 7-12 Sectional at Bethany Christian TBA

JUNIOR HIGH SOCCER

Sept. 3 @ Lakeland 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 CHURUBUSCO 5 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ Lakeland 5 p.m.

Sept. 16 ANGOLA 5 p.m.

Sept. 18 GARRETT 5 p.m.

Sept. 26 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 5 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Lakewood Park 5 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Hamilton 5 p.m.

