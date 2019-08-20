VARSITY and RESERVE VOLLEYBALL
Aug. 27 WOODLAN 6 p.m.
Aug. 29 * CENTRAL NOBLE 6 p.m.
Aug. 31 Westview Invitational 9 a.m.
Sept. 4 @ Heritage 6 p.m.
Sept. 5 * @ Churubusco 6 p.m.
Sept. 7 Garrett Invitational 9 a.m.
Sept. 9 @ Hicksville, Ohio 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 @ DeKalb 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 * HAMILTON 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 JV INVITATIONAL 8 a.m.
Sept. 17 * @ Garrett 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 * PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 * @ Lakeland 6 p.m.
Sept. 26 * WESTVIEW 6 p.m.
Sept. 28 Fremont JV Invitational 9 a.m.
Oct. 1 * @ West Noble 6 p.m.
Oct. 7 * @ Angola 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 @ Lakewood Park 6 p.m.
Oct. 10 * @ Fremont 6 p.m.
Oct. 12 NECC tournament at Lakeland 9 a.m.
Oct. 15-19 Sectional at Prairie Heights TBA
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Aug. 29 DEKALB 5 p.m.
Sept. 3 @ Hicksville, Ohio 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 @ Central Noble 5 p.m.
Sept. 10 @ Prairie Heights 5 p.m.
Sept. 17 @ Lakewood Park 5 p.m.
Sept. 19 CHURUBUSCO 5 p.m.
Sept. 21 Lakeland Invitational 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 23 HAMILTON 5 p.m.
Sept. 24 @ Edgerton, Ohio 5 p.m.
Sept. 26 @ Garrett 5 p.m.
Sept. 28 Westview Invitational 9 a.m.
Oct. 3 @ Angola 5 p.m.
Oct. 9 @ East Noble M.S. 5 p.m.
Oct. 10 FREMONT 5 p.m.
Oct. 14 WOODLAN 5 p.m.
Oct. 16-19 NECC tournament TBA
VARSITY FOOTBALL
Aug. 23 @ Heritage 7 p.m.
Aug. 30 ADAMS CENTRAL 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 WEST NOBLE 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 * @ Churubusco 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 GARRETT 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 * @ Prairie Heights 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 * @ Fremont 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 * CENTRAL NOBLE 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 ANGOLA 7 p.m.
Oct. 25-Nov.8 Sectional 7 p.m.
RESERVE FOOTBALL
Aug. 26 HERITAGE 6 p.m.
Aug. 31 @ Adams Central 10 a.m.
Sept. 9 @ West Noble 6 p.m.
Sept. 16 CHURUBUSCO 6 p.m.
Sept. 23 @ Garrett 6 p.m.
Sept. 30 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 6 p.m.
Oct. 7 FREMONT 6 p.m.
Oct. 14 @ Central Noble 6 p.m.
Oct. 21 @ Angola 6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Aug. 27 Scrimmage with Hicksville, Ohio and Fremont 5 p.m.
Sept. 3 @ Lakeland 5 p.m.
Sept. 10 @ West Noble 5 p.m.
Sept. 17 @ Churubusco 5 p.m.
Sept. 24 GARRETT 5 p.m.
Oct. 1 @ Prairie Heights 5 p.m.
Oct. 8 @ Fremont 5 p.m.
Oct. 15 CENTRAL NOBLE 5 p.m.
Oct. 22 ANGOLA 5 p.m.
VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY
Aug. 20 DeKalb Invitational 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 CENTRAL NOBLE 5 p.m.
Aug. 31 Baron Classic at DeKalb 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 7 Manchester Invitational 9 a.m.
Sept. 11 NECC Super Dual at Westview 6 p.m.
Sept. 14 Northrop Invitational 9 a.m.
Sept. 17 SMITH ACADEMY 5 p.m.
Sept. 21 West Noble Invitational 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 28 New Haven Invitational 9 a.m.
Oct.5 NECC meet at West Noble 10 a.m.
Oct. 12 Sectional at West Noble 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 19 Regional at West Noble 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 26 Semi-state at New Haven 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 2 State finals at Terre Haute North 1 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY
Aug. 31 \ Prairie Heights Invitational 9 a.m.
Sept. 3 @ Hamilton with West Noble 5 p.m.
Sept. 10 GARRETT and WESTVIEW 5 p.m.
Sept. 17 @ Central Noble with Angola and Churubusco 5 p.m.
Sept. 21 West Noble Invitational 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 24 @ Fremont with Lakeland 5 p.m.
Sept. 26 @ Fairfield with Prairie Heights 5 p.m.
Oct. 2 NECC meet at Prairie Heights 5:30 p.m.
VARSITY SOCCER
Aug. 20 NEW HAVEN 5 p.m.
Aug. 22 * WEST NOBLE 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 * @ Hamilton 5 p.m.
Sept. 3 * PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 CHURUBUSCO 5 p.m.
Sept. 10 * LAKELAND 5 p.m.
Sept. 12 WOODLAN 5 p.m.
Sept. 14 * WESTVIEW 10 a.m.
Sept. 16 * @ Angola 5 p.m.
Sept. 17 LAKELAND – NECC tournament 5 p.m.
Sept. 19-21 NECC tournament TBA
Sept. 24 * GARRETT 5 p.m.
Sept. 26 * @ Central Noble 5 p.m.
Oct. 7-12 Sectional at Bethany Christian TBA
JUNIOR HIGH SOCCER
Sept. 3 @ Lakeland 5 p.m.
Sept. 5 CHURUBUSCO 5 p.m.
Sept. 12 @ Lakeland 5 p.m.
Sept. 16 ANGOLA 5 p.m.
Sept. 18 GARRETT 5 p.m.
Sept. 26 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 5 p.m.
Sept. 30 @ Lakewood Park 5 p.m.
Oct. 2 @ Hamilton 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.