CHEVY CHASE, Maryland — In celebration of National 4-H Week, the National 4-H Council this week announced that Madelyn Zimmerman, 19, of Milford, Indiana, is the winner of the 2021 4-H Youth in Action Pillar Award for Agriculture.
Zimmerman will be recognized nationally for her drive to provide agricultural opportunities to at-risk students and youth with disabilities in her community. The 4-H Youth in Action Awards, sponsored in part by Bayer, began in 2010 to recognize 4-H’ers who have used the knowledge they gained in 4-H to create a lasting impact in their communities.
Recognizing a need in her area, Zimmerman identified at-risk youth in her school district and invited them to show animals at her farm. Primarily focused on youth who felt alienated at school, she provided a safe space for youth to belong while teaching them to show animals and find their passion.
Additionally, Zimmerman got involved with a startup program with Purdue University Extension in Kosciusko County, called Poss-ABILITIES, a program designed to provide mentorship and agricultural experiences to youth with disabilities.
“It all started at our county fair when a little girl with Down syndrome came up to me and my cow and said, ‘I wish I could do that,’” Zimmerman recalled. “She didn’t think she could show an animal because of her differences.” After speaking with the girl’s parents, Zimmerman knew she had an opportunity to make a difference. Through Poss-ABILITIES, she expanded her reach and opened up her farm to more youth.
The program strives to make interactive livestock experiences possible for youth of all backgrounds and abilities by pairing an experienced 4-H member with a 4-H member with a disability. Mentors spend time with the mentee’s family to learn how to best support them, then they work together to learn to show an animal at the fair.
“There are so many things youth with special needs can do,” Zimmerman said. “They may need some adjustments or extra help, but they have amazing talents and love learning something new.” In the past 10n years, Zimmerman has watched dozens of youth grow in confidence and communication skills through her work in 4-H. “We all need to find our place in this world, and 4-H offers countless opportunities to make that happen,” she said.
Zimmerman will receive a $5,000 scholarship for higher education and will serve as an advocate and spokesperson for 4-H Agriculture programming. She is joined by three other 2021 Youth in Action Pillar Winners, Elizabeth Weidner of Illinois (Civic Engagement), Mayyadah Zagelow of Washington (Healthy Living) and Aidan Spencer of Oklahoma (STEM).
“Madelyn is a shining example of bringing together people of diverse backgrounds through agriculture to make a positive impact on the lives of young people and their communities,” said Lisa Safarian, president of Crop Science North America and National 4H Council board trustee. “At Bayer, we are proud to support many young people — just like Madelyn — as they learn and develop leadership skills that can make a positive difference in our world in the years ahead.”
More about 4-H Youth in Action is online at 4-h.org/youthinaction.
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, works to grow confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.
More about 4-H may be found online at 4-H.org, facebook.com/4-H and twitter.com/4H.
