PREP BASKETBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
Boys, Concord at East Noble, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 2:15 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Serie A: AS Roma at Atalanta, CBSSN, 9 a.m.
Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.
La Liga: Villarreal at Real Sociedad, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
FIFA Arab Cup: Tunisia vs. Algeria, Final, Al Khor, Qatar, FS1, 10 a.m.
Serie A: Juventus at Bologna, CBSSN, noon
Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, Carson, Calif., FS1, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The Boca Raton Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. Appalachian St., Boca Raton, Fla., ESPN, 11 a.m.
The Celebration Bowl: South Carolina St. vs. Jackson St., Atlanta, ABC, noon
FCS Playoff semifinal, S. Dakota St. at Montana St., ESPN2, 2 p.m.
The New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno St., Albuquerque, N.M., ESPN, 2:15 p.m.
Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU, Shreveport, La., ABC, 3:30 p.m.
The LendingTree Bowl: E. Michigan vs. Liberty, Mobile, Ala., ESPN, 5:45 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah St. vs. Oregon St., Los Angeles, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Division II Championship: Valdosta St. vs. Ferris St., McKinney, Texas, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
The New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Marshall, New Orleans, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The Nashville Showcase: Tennessee vs. Memphis, Nashville, Tenn., ESPN2, noon
The Crossroads Classic: Butler vs. Purdue, Indianapolis, Fox, noon
The Gotham Classic: Pittsburgh at St. John’s, FS1, noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, BTN, 1 p.m.
The Jerry Colangelo Classic: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, Phoenix, CBS, 1 p.m.
The Legacy Classic: NC Central vs. Delaware State, Newark, N.J., TNT, 1 p.m.
TCU at Georgetown, FS1, 2 p.m.
Louisville at W. Kentucky, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.
The Crossroads Classic: Indiana vs. Notre Dame, Indianapolis, Fox, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at Northwestern, BTN, 3 p.m.
Bleacher Report Slam Dunk Contest: HBCU Participants, Newark, N.J., TNT, 3:30 p.m.
Marquette at Xavier, FS1, 4 p.m.
The Legacy Classic: Howard vs. NC A&T, Newark, N.J., TNT, 4 p.m.
Rider at Rutgers, BTN, 5 p.m.
West Virginia at UAB, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
Providence at Connecticut. Fox, 5 p.m.
The CBS Sports Classic: Kentucky vs. North Carolina, Las Vegas, CBS, 5:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Michigan, BTN, 7 p.m.
LSU vs. Louisiana Tech, Bossier City, La., CBSSN, 7 p.m.
The Hoop Hype XL: Oklahoma St. vs. Houston, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Utah St. vs. Iowa, Sioux Falls, S.D., BTN, 9 p.m.
Auburn at Saint Louis, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
Baylor at Oregon, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Nevada, CBSSN, 11 p.m.
RUGBY
European Champions Cup Group Stage: Exeter at Glasgow, NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 1, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.; NBC, 2:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Florida at Minnesota, NHL Network, 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 2:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hope at Trine, Trine Broadcasting Network at livestream.com, 2:45 p.m.
Stanford at Tennessee, ESPN2, 5:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
State Champions Bowl Series: Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.), Las Vegas., ESPNU, 4 p.m.
SPEED SKATING
U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s and Women’s 1500m, Kearns, Utah, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
BOXING
PBC Fight Night Preliminaries: Richardson Hitchins vs. Malik Hawkins (Lightweights), Minneapolis, FS1, 6 p.m.
PBC Fight Night Main Card: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox (Super-Middleweights), Minneapolis, Fox, 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
New York at Boston, NBAtv, 7 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
New England at Indianapolis, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 7:15 p.m.; NFL Network, 8:15 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NCAA Tournament: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, Championship, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
