Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Snow and gusty winds. Snow will become heavy this afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.