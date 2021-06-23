Times are approximate and schedules may change without notice. All events during Angola Balloons Aloft are dependent on prevailing weather conditions. The safety of pilots, volunteers and spectators is the primary concern.
Friday, July 9
5:15 a.m.: Dawn patrol
7 a.m.: Media flight
4-7 p.m.: Paid helicopter rides
4-9 p.m.: Kid’s Fun Zone and food vendors
6 p.m.: Opening ceremonies
7 p.m.: Judy Weaver and Glenn Flint Memorial Flight
8-10:30 p.m.: Music by Retro Radio
Twilight: Hot air balloon illumination
Saturday, July 10
7 a.m.: Balloon competition and paid balloon rides
8:30-10 a.m.: Classic car show and cruise-in
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Paid helicopter rides
11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Antique tractor show
Noon-9 p.m.: Food vendors
Noon-9 p.m.: Kid’s Fun Zone
2-4 p.m.: Top contestants from Angola's Got Talent
6-8 p.m.: Music by Attaboy Band
7 p.m.: Hot air balloon competition flight and pole grab
Twilight: Hot air balloon illumination
Sunday, July 11
7 a.m.: Hot air balloon competition flight
