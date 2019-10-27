90 years ago
• Kendallville has an institution that is shopping its product to 22 nations of the world, Rotarians were told last evening by Lloyd Grosvenor of the R&L Concrete Machinery company. Mr. Grosvenor stated that his company was now perfecting a new concrete pipe and tile machine which he believes will revolutionize the concrete tile industry. At present the R&L company employs 20 men, and when production of the new machine is underway, indications are that this growing industry will go forward by leaps and bounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.