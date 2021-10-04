ANGOLA — Angola’s volleyball team clinched the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship outright by sweeping Eastside on senior night. The scores were 25-7, 25-17, 25-8.
The Hornets (17-6, 10-0 NECC) honored three seniors before the varsity match: Heidi Faramelli, Grace Michael and Maddison Sulier. They were all in the starting lineup.
The Blazers (8-13, 4-6) travel to Lakewood Park Christian tonight.
Angola will next host East Noble on Wednesday.
Heritage 3,
Lakewood Park 0
In Monroeville, the Patriots improved to 21-4 on the season. They lead the Allen County Athletic Conference.
The Panthers fell to 17-7.
NorthWood 3, Lakeland 0
In LaGrange, the Panthers won 25-9, 25-17, 25-10.
NorthWood and the Lakers will meet in a first-round match of the 3A Lakeland Sectional on Oct. 14. But first, Lakeland will host Churubusco on senior night tonight.
Garrett 3, East Noble 0
At the Big Blue Pit in Kendallville, the Railroaders won the first two sets 25-19, 25-16. Garrett is 18-8 and will travel to Central Noble on Thursday.
