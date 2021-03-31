A sign outside the iconic Blue Moon Drive began counting down the days for its season to open on March. 12, a red-letter day for many loyal customers.
The thriving business opened on the north side of Garrett in 1952 and never set empty a single season. Kevin Casselman, a longtime Garrett resident and his wife, Sandra purchased the drive-in three years ago. Its long history dates back to the Eugene Yarde Family nearly 70 years ago — a legacy Cassleman looks to honor.
A couple weeks ago, the exterior received a facelift, complete with dark blue steel siding and a neon “Blue Moon” sign. A red cardinal has been added to the sign in memory of the Casselman’s son, Layton who died in a tree accident two years ago.
Customers order at the drive-up window or come to the walk-up window on the north side of the building, choosing from a menu painted on white wooden boards. The lines waiting for food often extend west on St. Rd. 8 and along St. Rd. 327— but it’s worth the wait!
Specialty items include soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, shakes and malts, burgers and fried, and shrimp, chicken and veggie baskets. The owners are excited to offer Country Roads Coffee and cake donuts beginning at 7 a.m. on Fridays.
About 15 employees work at the Blue Moon. While some are returning, for many it will be his or her first job. Casselman said their goal is to mentor and train the youth and have a positive rapport with the employees and the community.
The drive-in runs on a six-month lease just before the county fair. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Watch for specials on the sign board and on Facebook. Call in your order at 357-5050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.