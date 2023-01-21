Four people, including three children, die in Jan. 14 house fire
FREMONT — Four people were killed, including three children, in a house fire near downtown Fremont early Saturday, Jan. 14.
The victims have been identified as Rebecca White, 37; son Emmett Freed, 5; and daughters Eleanor Freed, 3, and Alaura Freed, 21 months.
While the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office was on the scene, Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said there wasn’t any information available to suggest foul play.
Steuben County 911 records said at 5:02 a.m. Saturday, a call was received reporting a house fire at 400 E. Toledo St., according to a news release from Indiana State Police. The Fremont Fire Department was dispatched and on scene just east of the downtown at approximately 5:09 a.m., where they found a working house fire. Angola, Orland, and Ashley-Hudson fire departments were also dispatched to the scene.
All four were transported to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola. The three children were pronounced dead at the hospital.
The mother was flown from Cameron by Parkview Samaritan helicopter to the burn center at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, where she eventually died, according to the news release.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Preliminary information from the fire marshal’s office indicates the fire started on the second floor in an area that was not occupied.
Ladder in road blamed in interstate crash
AUBURN — Two men escaped without injury following a rollover crash on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Indiana State Police say an extension ladder is to blame for the crash that occurred near the 326 mile-marker.
The accident — which completely blocked northbound traffic for nearly two hours — occurred just north of the C.R. 11A exit.
According to a news release, ISP Master Trooper James Bailey’s preliminary investigation determined that Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was driving a 2003 Isuzu dump truck north in the right lane. State police said an eight-foot extension ladder was laying in the roadway ahead of Bluhm’s vehicle.
Police said Bluhm attempted evasive action to avoid hitting the ladder, but his truck’s right front tire struck the ladder, lifting the right side of the truck off the ground. The load of limestone in the dump truck shifted, which contributed to the force and momentum that overturned the truck onto its passenger side.
Police said Bluhm and his passenger, Christopher Lewis, 25, of LaGrange, were properly restrained in the truck at the time of the crash. They were assisted from the wreckage by first responders.
Damage to monument estimated at $200,000
ANGOLA — The estimate for damage done to the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument following a wreck nearly a year ago has been finalized by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners at $200,000, it was announced in Tuesday’s meeting.
In October, the Board of Commissioners decided to put a $200,000 repair bill on the damage done in late March by an unnamed motorist who damaged fencing and part of the granite base in a wreck over the weekend of March 26-27.
Insurance officials asked the county how it came up with that number and officials have worked on justifying the final sum.
Gary Fair, Steuben Community Center maintenance director, who has guided efforts to maintain the Monument to Steuben County’s Civil War soldiers the past 15 years, went to the commissioners in October to get a ballpark on what sort of damage has been done.
A Dodge Dakota truck hit the Monument, breaking off some granite and scarring the surface of the granite base, which would be impossible to replace without removing the entire structure.
The base of the monument is 19 feet, 6 inches square; its height over all above the pavement is 70 feet.
Over the 15 years that Fair has been caretaker of the Soldiers’ Monument, he has guided numerous projects, including the most recent major project in 2019 when the soldiers were removed and spruced up at Steuben County Welding and Fabrication in Angola.
The county has tried to provide regular since the Monument was restored in 1993 after years of very little maintenance.
The Monument was erected in 1917. It was built by the Angola Monument Co., which was owned by E.M. Hetzler, who later went on to get elected to one term as mayor of Angola.
Kendallville attorney celebrates 50 years in law practice
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville attorney Daniel Diggins is celebrating a milestone — 50 years in law practice.
Diggins describes himself as “95% retired” from his law practice with Emerick, Diggins & Zabona, but still maintains his law license and works as a consultant.
The law firm was founded in 1945 by Diggins’ father, Merritt W. Diggins, and Rex S. Emerick. Emerick’s sons, R. Stan Emerick, joined the practice in 1950. Daniel Diggins joined the practice in 1972 after finishing law school.
He was admitted to the bar to practice law in the Indiana Supreme Court, United States Supreme Court, and U.S. District Court for the northern and southern districts of Indiana.
Emerick, Diggins & Zabona provides family law, criminal law, estate planning and general legal services for paternity, custody, child support, adoption, guardianship, felonies and misdemeanors, juvenile offenses, drug offenses, alcohol offenses and expunges of criminal record.
Merritt Diggins also practiced law for 50 years.
“I followed in my dad’s footsteps,” Diggins said Thursday, in a phone interview from Arizona.
Diggins received his bachelor of science degree from Indiana University in 1967, and graduated from Indiana University School of Law in 1972.
Diggins said his favorite part of general law practice is civil litigation and trial litigation.
“I found litigation fascinating,” he said. “You research the law and state statutes. Research similar cases, decide what evidence to present, and anticipate the claims from the other side.”
Banks announces run for Senate seat
Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, Columbia City, has announced his campaign to represent Indiana in the U.S. Senate.
He is the first candidate to announce for the seat that will become vacant when first-term Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., announced he would run for Indiana governor in 2024.
Other possible candidates for the seat include Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th, and former Gov. Mitch Daniels, who just stepped down after 10 years serving as president of Purdue University.
“Our nation is at a turning point. We need conservatives in Washington who are not afraid to fight back against the radical socialist Democrats who are trying to change America,” Banks said. “I was proud to serve my country in the military, and I have been on the front lines fighting for our conservative Hoosier values in Congress. With your help, I’ll do that in an even bigger way in the United States Senate.
“Radical Democrats and the spineless Republicans are going to do everything they can to stop me, but I need your help in the fight to restore America. I look forward to meeting with as many of you as possible in the coming months on the campaign trail, hearing about what matters most to you, and how we can effectively protect our American way of life for our daughters, sons, and future generations.”
In a campaign announcement video, Banks played up his roots in Columbia City. Before running for the House, Banks served in the Indiana Senate.
Banks said in his statement that he would stand up against Democrats and moderate Senate Republicans to push a conservative agenda.
Ex-deputy marshal gets three years in prison
ALBION — A former Wolcottville deputy town marshal was sentenced to three years in the Indiana Department of Correction Jan. 9 in Noble Circuit Court after admitting in December to attempted child seduction, a Level 5 felony; and child seduction, a Level 6 felony.
During a change of plea hearing Dec. 12, it was announced that Zarek Finley, 28, had reached a plea deal with special Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner. The plea deal called for a six-year sentence, with three years to serve in prison. The remaining time could be spent on home detention or on probation.
Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer formally accepted the plea deal Monday and sentenced Finley to three years in prison, with an additional three years to serve on probation following his released from the IDOC.
During questioning by his attorney in December, Finley admitted to attempted child seduction in an incident involving a 16-year-old girl, a Level 5 felony. Finley also admitted to the child seduction charge involving another victim who was at least 16 years of age and less than 18 years of age.
Finley admitted that both acts had occurred while he was on duty.
Charges involving a third victim were dropped as part of the plea deal.
On Feb. 14, 2022, Finley was arrested after an alleged liaison with a 16-year-old girl turned into a sting operation run by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Indiana State Police.
On Feb. 15, Winebrenner, then serving as DeKalb County’s prosecuting attorney, formally charged Finley with six felony counts. The affidavit for probable cause referenced improper interactions with two alleged victims, both who were 16 years old at the time.
Finley has been charged with three felonies relating to one alleged victim:
• Child seduction, a Level 5 felony;
• Attempted dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, a Level 6 felony; and
• Attempted possession of child pornography, a Level 6 felony.
Finley was charged with three additional felonies relating to a second alleged victim:
• Official misconduct, a Level 6 felony;
• Child seduction, a Level 6 felony; and
• Sexual battery, a Level 6 felony.
