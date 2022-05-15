90 years ago
• Small boys are warned to refrain from playing with the large British war relic at Bixler Lake Park. There is no danger that the boys will damage the gun in any way but the apprehension that someone may get seriously injured while raising or lowering the tube of the gun that prompts the warning.
