Maple Creek seventh grader Abbie Place was cleaning out her closet over the summer. As she went through some of her childhood toys, it occurred to her that there was still a lot of good use left in them. With a little cleaning and sanitizing, she thought, the toys could bring someone else joy.
Abbie went to her mom, Annie Place, with the idea of donating them to a local hospital. Annie, who is a nurse, knew that for sanitary reasons, hospitals would not be able to take used toys. She applauded Abbie’s idea, however, and was proud of her daughter’s giving spirit and kind heart.
“She’s always had a way of helping others,” Annie said, as she remembered how Abbie had sold snow cones, had bake sales and raised funds for many organizations through her childhood years.
Still, Abbie couldn’t get the idea out of her head. She wanted to help kids, and she wanted to bring joy to kids in the hospital by giving them toys to entertain them during their hospital stays.
“It can be really boring in hospitals,” she said. “This is a way to give them something new to play with.”
Even though donating used toys wasn’t a possibility, Abbie wanted to find another way to bring her idea to life. She again went to her mom, and this time asked if she would make a post on Facebook about having a lemonade stand to raise money to purchase toys for kids in the hospital. Annie made the post on August 4, but she didn’t ask for any donations.
Nevertheless, people started responding to Abbie’s idea. Donations started rolling in and, within a matter of days, Abbie had raised more than $400 in cash and gift cards to purchase toys. A trip to Target followed, and a chance clearance sale allowed Abbie to purchase a wide variety of toys for kids from newborns to teens.
“We bought Pokémon cards; ankle rattles for babies … all kinds of stuff,” Abbie said. “It was fun to do the shopping.”
That was when “Presents for Precious Patients” officially launched.
After the shopping was completed, Annie Place got in contact with Molly Gerke, a certified Child Life Specialist from Parkview Regional Medical Center’s Women and Children’s Pediatric Unit. In her capacity as a Child Life Specialist, Gerke works with young patients and their families to help make the hospital environment less frightening, and she helps them cope with the trauma they sometimes experience.
“Abbie wasn’t the first person we’ve had deliver toys to the unit, but she’s the first one who has had no hospital stays or prior connection to the unit,” Gerke said. “Usually donations come to us from people who have had kids on the unit who want to say thanks for the care their kids received.”
On August 24, Abbie made a trip to Parkview to give away the toys. With Gerke, Abbie went onto the unit with a wagon full of toys to deliver.
“We’ve never had someone bring a wagon full of such a wide variety of toys before,” Gerke said. “She had toys for kids of all ages … from newborns all the way up to teenagers.”
Abbie recounted how she visited a patient’s room, and his young sister had to spend time there with her mother and brother. When Abbie came into the room with her wagon, the brother hopped out of bed to give her a hug when she gave both of the children toys.
“One little boy, who was having a tough time, it took a lot to get him to open up and be himself. When Abbie brought the wagon in to his room, he opened up and his smile was huge. His mom said she hadn’t seen him smile in over two weeks,” Gerke said.
During her visit, Abbie provided gifts for approximately 15 patients. Because of her smart shopping, she still has a stash of gifts to bring to the hospital on another visit.
Abbie has not become a celebrity because of her giving. Instead, she remains humble, while she continues to look for ways to expand her giving.
“I’ve made some fliers, and I put them up on my locker and my friend’s locker at school, but I haven’t gotten any response yet,” she said. “I’m hoping my school might help with a toy drive.”
Abbie has also designed a logo for her young organization and plans to get T-shirts made.
Planning ahead, Abbie has made a list of hospitals where she would like to expand her giving.
“I want to take toys to Riley Hospital, and to University of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital,” she said. “I’ve got a list of places going up to over three hours away.”
She’s also thinking of other gifts that she can give seasonally.
“I want to take Halloween candy to kids when they can’t go trick or treating,” she said.
Abbie’s family, which includes brothers Collin, 11, Grant, 8, and dad, Brad, along with mom, Annie, are proud of Abbie’s accomplishments: “Obviously we’re very proud of her, and we’re very excited about the amount of people that have seen the potential in Abbie. She’s always had a heart for giving and helping those less fortunate, since she was tiny.”
To learn more or to donate, visit Precious Presents for Patients on Facebook.
