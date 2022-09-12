Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Tyler H. Ashbook, 29, of Lane 101 Long Beach Lake, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony theft of a vehicle with a prior conviction and misdemeanor theft.
• William T. Barnthouse, 39, of the 5900 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested at the intersection of S.R. 120 and S.R. 127 on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior in the past 10 years, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Preston L. Brazil, 36, of the 100 block of Mustill Street, Akron, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of a handgun by a felon and misdemeanor possession of handgun without a license and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Kendra D. Cole, 38, of the 200 block of East Grant Street, Bronson, Michigan, arrested in the 2400 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
• Jeremy D. Conn, 34, of the 500 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, arrested on the Public Square on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
• Jason Dague, 40, of the 2200 block of Morgan Creek Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on State Street at Indiana Avenue on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Jody G. Grigg, 55, of Lane 100 Lake Charles East, arrested at the intersection of Toledo Street and Wayne Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Adrian J. Perkins, 61, of Hawksyard, Rugeley, Staffordshire, England, arrested in the 1200 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Nikitta N. Redic, 27, of the 7600 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Albert D. Smith, 51, of the 8200 block of Melton Road, Gary, arrested in the 3800 block of S.R. 127 on a fugitive warrant.
• Dawn M. Stultz, 63, of the 100 block of Fox Lake Road, arrested on C.R. 275N at C.R. 200W on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew A. Tawdul, 41, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, arrested in the 9700 block of West U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Rachael D. Witt, 34, of the 19000 block of Ninth Road, Plymouth, arrested in the 1300 block of East Maumee Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy under a protective order and contempt of court.
