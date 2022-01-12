PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lakewood Park at Whitko, 6 p.m.

NECC Tournament consolation games TBD, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

NECC Tournament consolation games TBD, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Homestead at Angola, 6:30 p.m.

West Noble, Eastside’s Brielle Carter at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Angola at Adams Central, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Central Noble at Garrett, 6:30 p.m.

Eastside at Angola, 6:30 p.m.

Fremont at Prairie Heights, 6:30 p.m.

New Haven at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Men, Indiana Tech at Trine (Crossroads Crossover), 6 p.m.

