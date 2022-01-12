PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakewood Park at Whitko, 6 p.m.
NECC Tournament consolation games TBD, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament consolation games TBD, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Homestead at Angola, 6:30 p.m.
West Noble, Eastside’s Brielle Carter at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Angola at Adams Central, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Central Noble at Garrett, 6:30 p.m.
Eastside at Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Fremont at Prairie Heights, 6:30 p.m.
New Haven at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Men, Indiana Tech at Trine (Crossroads Crossover), 6 p.m.
